Senior Hornets selected for all-star games

Six senior student-athletes, representing three Essex High School (EHS) teams, were recently chosen for all-star games.
Three members of the EHS boys’ ice hockey team and two members of the girls’ ice hockey team were picked for the 36th Annual Rotary All-Star Classic. Additionally, one player from the Essex High football team was selected to participate in the 67th Annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl as part of the Vermont Team.
The Rotary’s hockey games were slated for March 21 at the Essex Skating Facility, but they have since been cancelled due to the ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus. The Shriners’ football game is scheduled for August 1 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
From the EHS boys’ hockey team, defensemen Jason Smith and Aiden Haggerty were named to the Harris Team--along with goaltender Paul Gordon. The Hornets’ girls’ hockey team was going to be represented by Grace Wiggett on offense and Kaylee Moody on defense.
On the gridiron, inside linebacker Seth Carney will help the Vermont Team try to take down the New Hampshire squad in the game scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. In its first 66 years, the Maple Sugar Bowl has raised nearly $5 million to benefit the Shriners hospitals for burned and crippled children.