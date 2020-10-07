ESSEX -- While the final two sets were a little tight, the hosting Essex High Hornets claimed a 3-0 varsity boys’ volleyball win over Burlington High Tuesday afternoon.
Essex ran away for a 25-16 win in the opening frame before edging the Seahorses 25-23 in the second game. The Hornets then won 25-22 in the third set to finish the sweep.
Essex High senior Jonathan Smith registered 10 digs and a pair of aces while senior setter Carter Cheney posted 20 assists and 2 aces of his own.
Hornet senior Zachary Schmalz notched 7 kills while junior Christopher Lewis had 4 blocks. Sophomore Sun Hang Park and junior Andrew Goodrich also had 2 service aces apiece for the hosts.
Essex is back on its home grass for its next match, that being a 4 p.m. first serve on Thursday against Rice Memorial.