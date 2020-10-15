SWANTON -- Girls’ varsity golf teams from around the state gathered at Champlain Country Club last week to compete in the 2020 Vermont Principals’ Association State Championship.
Essex High took third place as a team, being just 10 strokes off of second-place Champlain Valley Union and 13 behind the winning Burr & Burton Academy squad.
Essex High senior Macey McGovern and junior Ashley Stempek, the team’s two scoring golfers, had nearly-identical rounds to finish sixth and seventh overall, respectively. McGovern shot a 51 (+16) on the front while Stempak tallied a 52 (+17); both Hornets notched a 50 (+14) on the back and registered a pair of pars throughout the day.
Senior Hornet Megan Ginnett carded a 122 to place 18th while classmate Madison Drew was right behind with a 124 for 19th.
