STOWE -- A pair of golfers with ties to Essex made the cut last week during the 114th Vermont Amateur Championship held at Stowe Country Club -- one of them making a good run at his third title in the event.
Evan Russell, who spent three years at Essex High before a family move relocated him to New Hampshire, tied for fourth as he finished at -9 in the four-round feature. Kim Perry, the former Essex High head coach and member of The Links at Lang Farm, placed 24th with a final standing of +6.
Russell was back in the championship for the first time since turning pro for the 2017 season following his 2016 graduation from Hartford University. He was looking to be the top amateur in the state for the first time since he won a second-straight title in 2014 as a member of Country Club of Vermont. He was able to regain his amateur status right before the June 21 Regional Qualifier at Neshobe Golf Course where he shot an even-par 72 to finish second and earn a tee time at Stowe.
In the opening round of this year’s championship on July 7, Russell -- now a member of Champlain Country Club -- finished the day tied for fourth as he rolled in five birdies for a 2-under 70. He followed that with a 68 in the second round on Wednesday, with the thanks of an eagle on the par-5 sixth, to move into a tie for third.
However, Russell was still looking at some ground to make up in the final day of the tournament as Rutland’s Garren Poirier was sitting six shots ahead after posting a 68 and a 64 in the first two rounds, respectively.
The first 18 of Thursday’s 36 holes didn’t go as planned with Russell carding six bogies for a 76 in the third round. The former Hornet turned things around, however, and climbed back up the leaderboard through the afternoon -- registering nothing worse than a par in the final 22 holes of the championship. Russell had six birdies in the last round to win $300 of the $2,800 purse.
Perry also recorded an even par to get to Stowe in his qualifying event -- a 71 in June 25’s Regional at Williston Golf Club tying him for third. He had a tough go in Tuesday’s opening round of the championship as he finished the day in a four-way tie for 57th after shooting a 78 -- a triple bogey on the par-5 14th hole not helping matters.
Four birdies were negated by a pair of double bogeys in the second round as Perry flirted with the cut line, but he squeaked into the final day by a stroke -- sitting tied for 40th with four other golfers at +10.
Perry had a much better Thursday as he posted back-to-back 70s with 10 birdies throughout the final two rounds.
Poirier won his first Vermont Amateur by just one stroke.