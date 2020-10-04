WILLISTON -- While Essex High has hosted its own cross country meets in town in the past, this year it teamed up with Burlington High to hold the first-ever SeaHornet Invitational which was held at Catamount Outdoor Family Center on Saturday.
Essex High School (EHS) did well on the individual side of things as it posted the third- and fourth-place finishes in the girls’ race before Hornet senior Brady Martisus easily won the boys’ 5K.
However, EHS ended up placing fifth as a team for both the girls’ and the boys’ races.
Essex High Girls’ Results
Place: Runner (Grade) -- Time
- 3: Scarlet Stimson (10) -- 19:42.4
- 4: Natalie Preston (12) -- 19:50.5
- 30: Heidi Stewart (11) -- 21:42.5
- 40: Tanisha Gerg (10) -- 22:25.5
- 44: Madeleine Larson (11) -- 22:39.3
- 52: Emma Boudreaux (12) -- 23:31.0
- 58: Virginia Cobb (9) -- 24:12.8
- Ella Larson (12) -- 24:20.5
- Abigail Bergeron (10) -- 24:48.9
- Sadie Nicholson (10) -- 25:02.9
- Hannah Rancourt (10) -- 25:34.5
- Courtney Himes (12) -- 26:10.6
- Nina Carmolli (10) -- 27:03.2
- Norah Stubbs (9) -- 27:21.9
- Emmy Stapleton (9) -- 27:25.4
- Zoe Lang (9) -- 27:36.7
- Zoe Marotta (9) -- 29:37.2
- Rosie Terwillegar (9) -- 30:22.5
- Saige Jewell (10) -- 30:24.4
- Natalie Kedzierski (11) -- 38:00.8
(Note: Only the first seven finishers for each team had their placements listed.)
Essex High Boys’ Results
Place: Runner (Grade) -- Time
- 1: Brady Martisus (12) -- 15:56.9
- 18: Atticus Phinney-Anderson (12) -- 17:39.4
- 23: Lucius Karki (11) -- 18:01.3
- 40: Kris Laverty (11) -- 19:10.9
- 47: Nathan Lyle (9) -- 19:26.0
- 49: Kelton Poirer (9) -- 19:39.5
- 51: Carl Laverty (9) -- 19:44.3
- Owen Kemerer (12) -- 20:04.9
- Samual Giuliani (10) -- 20:54.3
- Elliot Powell (12) -- 20:58.8
- Brendan Dubray (10) -- 21:08.0
- Joey Lemire (12) -- 21:11.2
- Theodore Herrin (9) -- 21:17.4
- Cade Larcom (11) -- 21:42.0
- Mason Marckres (9) -- 22:54.2
- Henry Nasse (9) -- 23:33.8
- Chase Wignall (9) -- 23:39.1
- Jacques Lacourciere (9) -- 25:50.2
- Alexander Bergeron (9) -- 28:01.2
- Riley Beckett (9) -- 28:48.8
- Lucas St. Hilaire (9) -- 31:28.9
- Gianni Maffessanti (9) -- 41:25.9
- Patrick Richardson (12) -- 50:50.4
(Note: Only the first seven finishers for each team had their placements listed.)