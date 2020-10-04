WILLISTON -- While Essex High has hosted its own cross country meets in town in the past, this year it teamed up with Burlington High to hold the first-ever SeaHornet Invitational which was held at Catamount Outdoor Family Center on Saturday.

Essex High School (EHS) did well on the individual side of things as it posted the third- and fourth-place finishes in the girls’ race before Hornet senior Brady Martisus easily won the boys’ 5K.

However, EHS ended up placing fifth as a team for both the girls’ and the boys’ races.

Essex High Girls’ Results

Place: Runner (Grade) -- Time

  • 3: Scarlet Stimson (10) -- 19:42.4
  • 4: Natalie Preston (12) -- 19:50.5
  • 30: Heidi Stewart (11) -- 21:42.5
  • 40: Tanisha Gerg (10) -- 22:25.5
  • 44: Madeleine Larson (11) -- 22:39.3
  • 52: Emma Boudreaux (12) -- 23:31.0
  • 58: Virginia Cobb (9) -- 24:12.8
  • Ella Larson (12) -- 24:20.5
  • Abigail Bergeron (10) -- 24:48.9
  • Sadie Nicholson (10) -- 25:02.9
  • Hannah Rancourt (10) -- 25:34.5
  • Courtney Himes (12) -- 26:10.6
  • Nina Carmolli (10) -- 27:03.2
  • Norah Stubbs (9) -- 27:21.9
  • Emmy Stapleton (9) -- 27:25.4
  • Zoe Lang (9) -- 27:36.7
  • Zoe Marotta (9) -- 29:37.2
  • Rosie Terwillegar (9) -- 30:22.5
  • Saige Jewell (10) -- 30:24.4
  • Natalie Kedzierski (11) -- 38:00.8

(Note: Only the first seven finishers for each team had their placements listed.)

Essex High Boys’ Results

Place: Runner (Grade) -- Time

  • 1: Brady Martisus (12) -- 15:56.9
  • 18: Atticus Phinney-Anderson (12) -- 17:39.4
  • 23: Lucius Karki (11) -- 18:01.3
  • 40: Kris Laverty (11) -- 19:10.9
  • 47: Nathan Lyle (9) -- 19:26.0
  • 49: Kelton Poirer (9) -- 19:39.5
  • 51: Carl Laverty (9) -- 19:44.3
  • Owen Kemerer (12) -- 20:04.9
  • Samual Giuliani (10) -- 20:54.3
  • Elliot Powell (12) -- 20:58.8
  • Brendan Dubray (10) -- 21:08.0
  • Joey Lemire (12) -- 21:11.2
  • Theodore Herrin (9) -- 21:17.4
  • Cade Larcom (11) -- 21:42.0
  • Mason Marckres (9) -- 22:54.2
  • Henry Nasse (9) -- 23:33.8
  • Chase Wignall (9) -- 23:39.1
  • Jacques Lacourciere (9) -- 25:50.2
  • Alexander Bergeron (9) -- 28:01.2
  • Riley Beckett (9) -- 28:48.8
  • Lucas St. Hilaire (9) -- 31:28.9
  • Gianni Maffessanti (9) -- 41:25.9
  • Patrick Richardson (12) -- 50:50.4

(Note: Only the first seven finishers for each team had their placements listed.)

