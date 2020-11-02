SOUTH BURLINGTON -- A unique high school volleyball season in Vermont came to a close Friday with the conclusion of the Chittenden County Championships, both the boys’ and girls’ title matches featuring Essex High School (EHS).
The Hornets’ girls’ squad claimed a 3-0 championship victory over Mount Mansfield on the South Burlington High turf while the boys’ team fell 3-1 to Champlain Valley Union (CVU) just a few yards away on the opposite side of the field.
While they weren’t state championships that the student-athletes were playing for, it was still a tournament of sorts to cap an unusual season which had been completely in doubt going into September. When the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) made the announcement that high school athletics were to be permitted in the state this fall, it also announced that volleyball would be played in a much different manner than normal.
Volleyball in Vermont is typically an indoor sport where the conditions are consistent: there’s no wind, the temperature is maintained and comfortable, and the lighting fixtures in each gym don’t move throughout the match. However, 2020 saw the sport played outdoors where the wind could be whipping and players needing to battle the bright, rising or setting sun during a contest.
Matches were usually postponed or cancelled for any large amount of precipitation this year, but there were times that play continued through a little bit of rainfall to make things even tougher. And while the temperatures during those outdoor, preseason practices lingered in the 80s and might have even crept into the 90s at times, Friday was a balmy mid-30 degrees.
And still, the athletes, coaches, and fans enjoyed the experience and the semblance of a championship after the VPA said in its earlier announcement that it would not be facilitating state titles for the sport.
See details from each match and comments from the Essex head coaches on the following pages.
Girls’ Volleyball: Essex 3 -- Mount Mansfield 0
The Hornets took the opening set by a 25-12 margin before winning the second game convincingly at 25-10. The Cougars kept it tight in the third frame, but Essex was able to stay on top and close it out 25-22 for the sweep.
EHS senior Jessica Rose tallied a team-best 8 kills while classmate Amanda Lyon had another 7 for the Hornets. Essex sophomore Julliette Rackohn had a well-rounded match with 3 service aces, 9 passes, 4 assists, and 9 digs, and senior Molly Ardren chipped in with 3 kills and 18 assists.
The win capped a perfect season in which the Hornets went 9-0 overall.
Thoughts from EHS Head Coach Jen Liguori
What did you think about today’s match and the win?
“It was really cold, but the girls did a fantastic job. We had hand warmers trying to stay warm, they were moving all over the court, they were calling the ball, we were hitting it hard, we were aggressive, we ran all our plays, and we played at the top of our game. It was great. It was fun.”
What do you think about the overall tournament and being able to at least provide this experience for the players?
“I have to thank the South Burlington [athletics director] Mike Jabour; he's been fantastic. He's been such a supporter for volleyball, and I just can't thank him enough for all of his support for this. He's one of the driving forces that made this happen.
“We're just so thankful that all of the [athletics directors] pulled together to have this for us, so it's been amazing. Because we didn't think we were going to have a championship or any kind of playoff, so having this pulled together for us was fantastic -- and the girls are so excited about it. So, even though it's really cold, they're just so happy to play.”
What do you think about the season overall?
“There were a lot of changes, but the girls adapted so well. Everybody's just been really upbeat, and we're just so happy to have a season, because we didn't know if we’d have a season at all.
“It was amazing to see them looking at the wind and adjusting their serve -- the way they hit the ball. Because they had to calculate the wind, and they'll pick up a piece of grass and throw it right before just to see how the wind’s blowing, and they'll adjust how they're playing based on that and how they're setting the ball because they know the wind’s going to affect it. So it was a real learning curve in the beginning, but they really nailed it and played really well today. ”
Do you have any comments about your seniors?
“My seniors are amazing. I'm just so sad to lose them, but they played fantastic. They’re real leaders on the team, and it's just been fantastic to have them. I'm so sad to have them go, but it was such a fun season. Playing outside actually was really great; we got some great pictures because of the trees in the background, and it’s been just amazing.”
Boys’ Volleyball: Champlain Valley 3 -- Essex 1
The Hornets took the edge in the match by winning the opening set by a solid 25-15 tally. CVU bounced back to even the contest with a 25-21 win in the second and used its momentum to go up 2-1 on the afternoon with a 25-16 win in the third. Essex refused to go lightly and made the fourth frame a back-and-forth tilt, but the Redhawks won the race to 25 to cap the championship win with a 25-23 set victory.
EHS senior Zachary Schmalz led the team with 10 kills and 2 service aces while classmate Carter Cheney facilitated the offense with 32 assists. Fellow senior Jonathan Smith posted 10 digs and 4 blocks in the effort.
The Hornets finish the season with an overall record of 8-1.
Thoughts from EHS Head Coach Laken Shook
What are your thoughts about the match and what happened after the first set?
“You know -- I don't know? We got on the side with the sun, but it is what it is; that's what happens when you have outdoor volleyball. I think that both teams played hard that second set, they played hard the fourth set -- they were just good games.”
Is there anything you said to them afterwards that you’re willing to share?
“I just told them that it was a great season. They fought until the end and that last set, and there’s nothing to hang their head about. This was a crazy, unpredictable season, and it was a good game.”
What did you think about this tournament opportunity and the season in general?
“It's been a crazy, crazy season. Our kids haven't been able to practice inside a gym all season, we've been outdoors, dealing with rain which kind of messed up our practices this week -- both days we weren't playing, we were rained out. So that's definitely rough on a week like this, but it's been an interesting season where we learned a lot. I'm ready to get back into the gym, though.”
What are your thoughts about your senior group?
“I just want to say I have an amazing, talented, respectable, great group of seniors this year. They're super talented, they're super experienced -- I couldn't ask for a better group to start my career out here. It'll be really tough to lose them for the team and the morale and the leadership that they bring.”
