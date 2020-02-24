Martell medals during EHS Nordic’s state championship showing
The nordic skiing schedule came to a close over the last week for Essex High School (EHS) as the Hornets competed hard during both days of the Vermont state championships.
The boys finished seventh overall in the Division I team standings while the girls placed ninth.
Essex senior Charles Martell brought home the silver medal in the boys’ classic--taking second place with a time of 13:37.8 at Rikert Nordic Center on Feb. 20. He then placed third in the Feb. 24 freestyle at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site with a mark of 14:28.6 on the 5k course.
“Nordic racing is a tough sport,” said EHS head coach Melissa Brott, “and there’s a lot of talent and competition in Vermont. Regardless of place or time or team scores, Essex nordic skiers race their hearts out. They have improved individually and as a team this season. I’m proud of their efforts, their growth, strength, and--most importantly--for their constant positive attitude and the smiles on their faces after every race.”
Day 1 at Rikert Nordic Center
Girls Classic
- Emma Chadwick -- 21:48.1
- Madeleine Moino -- 22:11.5
- Riley Fitzgerald -- 23:33.1
- Regan Parent -- 24:34.7
- Celeste Moyer -- 24:39.8
- Naomi Walters -- 25:55.8
Girls Classic Relay
- 8th) Emma Chadwick (11:52.8), Celeste Moyer (12:57.4), Madeleine Moino (12:25.1), Riley Fitzgerald (12:22.5) -- 49:37.9
Boys Classic
- Charles Martell -- 13:37.8
- Patrick Herrin -- 16:26.4
- Nathan Wu -- 17:45.2
- Nick Mendes -- 18:33.2
- Luke Miklus -- 20:10.4
- Aiden Philbrick -- 21:10.6
- Jack Guiliani -- 21:18.7
- Nolan Boerger -- 23:19.3
Boys Classic Relay
- 7th) Charles Martell (7:36.8), Nick Mendes (9:54.9), Nathan Wu (9:47.4), Patrick Herrin (9:03.4) -- 36:22.7
Day 2 at Ethan Allen Range
Girls Freestyle
- Emma Chadwick -- 19:17.2
- Riley Fitzgerald -- 20:30.7
- Celeste Moyer -- 21:03.2
- Madeleine Moino -- 21:47.6
- Naomi Walters -- 22:20.7
- Regan Parent -- 22:50.3
Girls Freestyle Relay
- 8th) Emma Chadwick (9:04.3), Celeste Moyer (10:30.2), Madeleine Moino (10:34.6), Riley Fitzgerald (10:10.3) -- 40:19.6
Boys Freestyle
- Charles Martell -- 14:28.6
- Patrick Herrin -- 17:05.3
- Nathan Wu -- 17:45.7
- Nick Mendes -- 18:09.1
- Luke Miklus -- 20:40.2
- Nolan Boerger -- 21:21.7
- Aiden Philbrick -- 21:44.9
- Caleb Brott -- 23:27.2
Boys Freestyle Relay
- 6th) Charles Martell (6:29.6), Nick Mendes (7:51.8), Nathan Wu (7:57.7), Patrick Herrin (7:484) -- 30:07.5