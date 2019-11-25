Boy, do I LOVE Thanksgiving! We will have a small family get together Thursday – no Turkey Bowl game - as opposed to our usual larger group, but it will be relaxing and enjoyable! Have fun with family and food and be safe. Winter sports kickoff this week though hockey has been underway for a bit. Happy Thanksgiving.
Congratulations to Hornet senior Henry Farrington – and his family – on his college signing with the UMASS-Lowell Riverhawks. All that running really paid off. That’s two years in a row an EHS distance runner has earned such acclaim and has been rewarded for running the roads extremely well!
Reminder that the 15th Annual Essex High School Alumni basketball/fundraiser game will be played Saturday 11/30 at Essex High School @ 5:30. The players chip in $30 which goes to cover the cost of the game. The rest goes directly to the boys’ basketball program.
Hornet fall post season all-star teams:
Soccer
Girls All-State
Souma Mitra, Emma Whitney
All Metro
Natalie McMahon, Souma Mitra, Emma Whitney
2nd team
Rachel Botala, Abby Robbins, Anna Sabourin
Honorable Mention
Riley Fitzgerald, Gabrielle Knight
Boys All-State
Stefan Digangi, Burke Hoover
All Metro
Stefan Digangi, Burke Hoover
2nd team
Will Deziel, Sam Price
Honorable Mention
Matthew Kolar
Harwood's Ollie Hammond - 1st team all-star Capital Division (Former EHS TF Coach Jeremy Hammond’s nephew)
Field Hockey
Grace O'Neil Twin State assistant coach
Metro All-Star
1st team
Ellie Reed
2nd team
Ryann Giummo, Kaylee Moody, Erin Noel
Honorable Mention
Adowyn Byrne
Congratulations to all!
The girls’ hockey team scrimmaged against BHSCHS and fell 6-4 in a wild, high scoring game. They have 2 more scrimmages before the start of the season. The boys scrimmage in Plattsburg Saturday.
The UVM men's basketball team,continue to make strides. They lost a hard fought, tough, well-played game against vs national champion UVA 61-55. Anthony Lamb lit up the Cavs for 30 on 7 3-pt’s. This weekend they were second in their tourney bracket at Mohegan Sun beating the teachers-to-be of Central Connecticut State and falling to the Rider Broncos.
The Lady Cats are 2-3 but on a two-game winning streak.
NFL takeaways: My column; my opinions. Congrats to the Pats on a hard-fought win in horrible weather Sunday over the Cowboys; BUT, though NE’s fans will revel with yet another win, and their D is terrific, they got two gifts - false tripping calls against the Dallas OL which reversed two first downs. The latter the biggest play of the game as it stopped a Dallas potential game-winning drive with under two minutes to play. Sure, you can say it’s sour grapes, but I call what I see. Anyway, can’t wait for the Thanksgiving games!
Interesting NHL game Saturday evening. Les Habitants jumped out to a 4-0 first period lead. The NY Rangers banged in three second period goals to make it a game. Coming down to the third period the Blueshirts outscored the Canadians 2-1 to escape with an improbable 6-5 victory. It was only their fourth regular season come-from-behind win after trailing by four goals and first since ’91. Great quote from a friend and Montreal fan "the dreaded four-goal lead!"
Happy Birthday wishes to Leo Labonte, Mike “Hockey Night in Canada” Smith, Stef Fry, Mark Bove, Marca Spencer Langdon, Ian Morrison, Joanne Calhoun, Karen Albright, Geralyn Plomitallo, Jeff Sweet, Curt Guenther, Rene Desrosiers Woods, Nathan McMahan.
Condolences to the Galdi family as Judy Galdi passed away last week. Can’t say enough good things about her as she had a heart of gold. Her family, husband Bill, (39 years of marriage) and children Peter, Joe, Jill, their spouses, and 5 grandchildren were the world to her. I will always remember her at the kids’ games, matches, and track meets there to support them. She was an angel and will be missed.
RIP Jake Burton Carpenter.