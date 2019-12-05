I truly hope your Thanksgiving and break was great. Ours sure was. Now it’s December and thoughts turn to winter sports and Christmas/Hanukah! Cut down the tree, set up the wreath, and put up your lights. By the way, our Christmas shopping is…..done! Column was on-line last week. Hope you had a chance to read it.
Some cross country results from last Saturday. It turned out to be an historic day for the Essex cross country program. Senior Henry Farrington qualified for the Nike Cross Country National Championships in Portland, Oregon this Saturday 12/7. His 7th place showing at the Nike Northeast Cross Country Regional race at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls punched his ticket to the nationals. The top 2 teams and top 5 individuals qualified for the race from 10 regions across the country. There were a few tense moments after the race as team scores needed to be calculated to determine if 2 or more runners in front of Henry would be on qualifying teams. When the dust settled, Farrington was headed to Portland! He is the first Essex runner and second Vermont male ever to qualify for the Nike finals. We wish Henry well as he represents Essex, the State of Vermont, and the entire Northeast Region at the championship race. The Hornets sent a complete boys’ team to the event and 4 girls who competed as a running club, “The Swarm”. The Essex Boys finished 17th with a notable 33rd place finish by junior Brady Martisus. The girls’ top finisher was freshman Scarlet Stimson in 117th. The Northeast Region consists of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
2019-2020 Hornet Winter Coaches:
Alpine skinning – Mike Goodrich, Kaila Krouse;
Boys’ Basketball – Jesse Coutrayer, Nick Hendry, Tom Carton; Jason Weischedel; Shane Levine;
Girls’ Basketball – Shawn Montague, Lauren Miles; Ali Hennessey; Sydney Duncan;
Bowling – Justin Norris, Tom Preska;
Cheerleading – Emily Curtis;
Gymnastics – Mary Krug, Lucy Lincoln, Anna Charland;
Boys’ Hockey – Chris Line, Dean Corkum, Kerry Weibe;
Girls’ Hockey – John Maddalena, Kim Fadden;
Indoor Track and Field – Katie White, Adam Lacross, Nick Smith;
Nordic Skiing – Melissa Brott;
Wrestling – Ira Isham, Blaine Isham;
Hornet fall post season all-star teams:
All-state Football
1st team
Chris Davis WR
Charlie Desseau OL
Seth Carney LB
Tom Hoffman DB
2nd team
Like Meunier WR/DB/KR
Will Couture LB
James Danis LB
Cory Giannelli DB
Honorable Mention
Sam Bowen QB
Like Williams RB
Hoffman WR
Dylan Jenot OL
Ethan Fuller OL
Trevor Bombard DL
Davis DB
Soccer
Girls All-State
Souma Mitra, Emma Whitney;
All Metro
Natalie McMahon, Souma Mitra, Emma Whitney;
2nd team
Rachel Botala, Abby Robbins, Anna Sabourin;
Honorable Mention
Riley Fitzgerald, Gabrielle Knight;
Boys All-State
Stefan Digangi, Burke Hoover;
All Metro
Stefan Digangi, Burke Hoover;
2nd team
Will Deziel, Sam Price;
Honorable Mention
Matthew Kolar;
Harwood’s Ollie Hammond — 1st team all-star Capital Division (Former EHS TF Coach Jeremy Hammond’s nephew)
Field Hockey
Grace O’Neil Twin State assistant coach;
Metro All-Star 1st team
Ellie Reed;
2nd team
Ryann Giummo, Kaylee Moody, Erin Noel;
Honorable Mention
Adowyn Byrne;
Congratulations to all!
Alumni Basketball Update: Gold 78 Blue 56. Ben Ferris was the MVP scoring 35 points. Other Gold team players included Josh Stewart 16, Paul Morgan 9, Big Dan McClain 9, John Willey 7, Rick Norton 6, and Coach Jesse Coutrayer 5. Chris Zura and Cody Greene led the Blue’s dropping in 17 and 16 points respectively. Dennis Barcomb and Chris Bogue scored 9 each. Anthony Hope had 5. Brad Luck and Tom Carton played as well. A standing-room only crowd witnessed the game Saturday. Huge thanks to Dennis Barcomb for organizing yet again. Till next November…..
“Thank you”s to my brother Vince and wife Karen for hosting a mouthwatering, delicious Thanksgiving and to Lyle and Barbie Newell for the Thanksgiving treat!
Happy Birthday Jeremy Hammond, Devon Goodwin, 2014 HH Mariah Neverett, 90’s hurdler Emily Burke Dousevicz, Big Mike Nadeau, Lindsey Duval Smith, Giles Willey, Jacob Reyome, Shawn Bartlett, and 50th to the best reliever in MLB history – NYY Mariano Rivera!!!
Congrats to Walt and Kathy Latrell on 49 years of blissful marriage.