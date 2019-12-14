Ross Macy (Roger Williams University Men’s Swimming & Diving, Fr.)
Ross Macy made quite a splash at the Gompei Invitational, hosted by Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), on Dec. 6. The Roger Williams University (RWU) freshman from Essex broke a pair of school records for the Hawks’ men’s swimming & diving team--both being in butterfly events. Macy placed second overall in the 200 yard fly race with a time of 1:52.8; that was 4 seconds faster than the previous RWU record. He came in eighth place in the 100 yard butterfly--shaving .47 seconds off the Roger Williams record with a mark of 51.37.
Macy competed in six other events at WPI including the mixed 400 yard medley relay in which he helped the Hawks place fourth. He swam for Green Mountain Aquatics while in high school and plans on majoring in marine biology at RWU.
Kat Morin (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, So.)
Kat Morin helped the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women’s indoor track and field team win the Utica Winter Classic on Dec. 14. The sophomore sprinter from Essex won both events she entered into and set a pair of personal records--one also being a school record. Morin chalked up a 7.98 in the women’s 60 meter dash finals to set the RPI record and shave .1 seconds off her previous best. The biomedical engineering major also claimed first in the women’s 200 meter dash with a time of 26.66--topping her prior personal record of 27.13.
Mai Linh Vankirk (Suffolk University Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Jr.)
Mai Linh Vankirk had a great start to her second season with the Suffolk University women’s indoor track and field team on Dec. 7. In the one mile race, she came through the finish line with a time of 6:11; that was nearly 30 seconds faster than her previous career best (6:40) which she set in February. Vankirk, a psychology major from Essex Junction, also competed for the Rams’ women’s cross country program in the fall.
Kevin Svarczkopf (Norwich University Football, Graduate Student)
Kevin Svarczkopf completed his collegiate career with the Norwich University football squad this past fall. As an outside linebacker, he made nine appearances for the Cadets and racked up 25 total tackles and 3 sacks. The graduate student from Essex Junction, who is working on obtaining a master’s degree in architecture, also picked up his third academic accolade in November; Svarczkopf earned a spot on the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference 2019 All-Academic list after maintaining a grade point average of at least 3.5 following the spring ‘19 semester.
Ryan Guerino (University of Vermont Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Fr.)
Ryan Guerino made his collegiate indoor debut for the University of Vermont men’s indoor track and field team on Dec. 14 at Dartmouth College’s meet. Guerino, from Essex Junction, placed third in the long jump with a best leap of 6.63 meters.
AnneMarie Martell (University of Vermont Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Jr.)
AnneMaria Martell kicked off her junior season with the University of Vermont women’s indoor track and field team on Dec. 14 at a meet hosted by Dartmouth College. Martell, who hails from Essex Junction, took sixth in the women’s 3000 meter. Her time of 10:22 was one second quicker than her previous personal record and allowed her to qualify for the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association championship.