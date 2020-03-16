An area fisherman cashed in recently while casting line in a professional bass tournament.
Essex Junction resident and Essex High assistant bass fishing coach Cole Harris placed 23rd in early March in the FLW Toyota Series event held at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. The 10 fish he caught in the first two days totaled 22 pounds and five ounces--being just a few pounds shy of making the cut to advance and have a shot at winning the tournament.
Still, Harris was awarded with $2,074 for his haul.
“Showing up to a lake that I have never been to, and fishing against a field of stud local anglers, I was beyond happy taking home a top-25 finish on Lake Hartwell,” Harris said. “I fished my strengths--fishing shallow all week. I had to adapt and fish in the moment every day due to the changing conditions. Hard work and long-practice days paid off. It feels great, and I can’t wait to take this momentum to the next tournament.
“Going into the first FLW event of the season, I told myself I was going to just go have fun and not make it stressful like previous years,” Harris added. “Having a little bit of confidence and not worrying about fishing against some of the best locals on the lake helps a lot. Competing at this level is such a mental game.
Harris also thinks he’ll be able to take what he’s learning on the pro series and utilize it to make his Hornets better.
“I want to thank everyone for all the support--phone calls, texts, etcetera,” he said. “I have a great support team behind me. I literally wouldn’t be able to do this without my sponsors, friends, and family. I’d like to think I’m making an impact in the fishing world, as well as with my high school bass fishing team. Helping them is truly the highlight of my season.”
The next tournament for Harris is at Lake Norman in North Carolina--scheduled for late April.