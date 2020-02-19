ST. ALBANS — Wednesday was a rubber match between the two perennial power houses in Division I girls hockey when BFA-St. Albans hosted Essex for its annual Pink the Rink game in support of cancer.
The Comets jumped out to a 2-0 lead and had a solid penalty kill in the third period to hold on for the 2-1 victory. It was the third time the two teams have faced each other with the Comets winning two.
“This game was what we expected it would be,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “It was a low-scoring affair with both teams playing well defensively. I thought both teams played well and thought we were breaking out better than the last time we played them.
“The girls get jazzed up for the Pink Game,” he added. “Essex does as well. They were here for it last year and were pleased to come back tonight. It does provide a little bit more excitement where it’s similar to playoff hockey.”
Chloe Rouleau tallied both goals for the Comets with Meghan Connor picking up an assist on both goals and Sophie Zemianek picking up an assist.
The Comets had two penalties in the third period and the Hornets made them pay with Courtney Himes capitalizing on a rebound to make it a 2-1 game.
“I think we are two evenly matched teams,” said Essex coach John Maddalena. “BFA has three great lines, great goaltending, and they are well-coached and well-disciplined. If you give up two goals against BFA, they are going to be tough to beat.”