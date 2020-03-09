For the eighth time in history, Essex High School (EHS) claimed the title of having the best girls’ ice hockey team in Vermont.
The third-seeded Hornets defeated No. 1 Burlington/Colchester High School (BCHS) 4-2 at UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse Monday night--defending their Vermont D1 State Championship and hoisting the trophy for the fifth time in the last seven years.
Loss-wise, the 2019-20 season was the worst for EHS--finishing the year at 16-7--since 2007-08 when the team posted a record of 13-8-2. When interviewed before the start of the season, however, Essex head coach John Maddalena said he and his team focus and talk about “winning the last game.” And that’s just what they did.
“They won it because they worked hard,” Maddalena said. “They’re good students of the game, and when it came time to execute in a pressure situation, they got the job done. I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Essex had dropped both regular season games to the SeaLakers with 2-1 and 4-1 losses. Yet, the Hornets took the matchup which mattered most to celebrate the triumph.
“We really wanted to create some pressure in front of their net,” Maddalena said about his team’s game plan going into the third matchup with BCHS. “We wanted to see if we could get some traffic and maybe get a couple of dirty goals. And just closing the gap; I thought our [defense] played their best game of the season. We tend to give opposing forwards too much room to move the puck, and we really didn’t give them a whole lot of time and space today. That was critical on a big surface like this.”
“It feels great going back-to-back this season,” said EHS senior captain Grace Wiggett. “We had a lot of injuries, and we really showed what it means to play for someone; Coach [Bill] O[‘Neil] right now isn’t doing so good--so this one’s for him.
“Honestly, just not giving up,” Wiggett pointed to as being the key to the win. “Teamwork--and believing in each other. Our freshmen really helped us out there. It was awesome.”
There was no shortage of action off the opening puck drop as the game lived up to its championship hype. Just a few quick minutes into the game, EHS senior Grace Wiggett fought through the BCHS defense and got a good look at the net, but her shot went sailing wide. The Hornets would get on the board not long after that, however, after going on the power play with 11:43 left in the first.
Just seven seconds into the man advantage, a battle in front of the net saw sophomore Niela Maddalena get to the loose puck and flick it home for the early 1-0 advantage--freshman Celia Weigand and junior Abby Robbins being credited with assists.
“That was great,” Coach Maddalena said about seeing his daughter score in a state championship. “I’m so happy for her. It’s tough as a coach; you’re nervous when you’re coaching, anyways, but then when you’re a coach and a dad, it’s 10 times as bad. So I’m a wreck. She deals with it just fine, but her dad struggles with it.”
Essex would take to its second power play minutes later, but it would be the SeaLakers who turned it into a goal. Senior Madison Chagnon, capping a tremendous season and career, gained possession in the Burlington/Colchester end of the ice and took it the distance--fending off a tough defensive bump on the right side before getting to the top of the crease, bringing the puck back to the front of her stick, and slotting it in the near side for a shorthanded tally.
EHS would regain the lead before the end of the period on a stellar shot from Wiegand. She took a pass from junior Abby Robbins, carried it into the attacking zone unabated, and ripped a wrister into the top-left corner of the cage with 2:44 left in the frame.
The Hornets had a good handful of chances once play resumed, but BCHS senior goalie Courtney Rocheleau came up with some big saves to keep it a 2-1 game--including a high attempt that required her to turn it away with her blocker. Essex persisted, doubling up the SeaLakers in shots on net through most of the night, and got another to go before the second intermission. A bouncing puck in front of the net was met by Wiegand who batted it home for her second of the night.
Robbins extended the Hornet lead to 4-1 early in the third as she made a great deke around her defender on the right side of the ice before flicking it past Rocheleau. With time waning, Burlington/Colchester fans started to make their way towards the exits. However, Meghan Lehouiller gave them a reason to stick around a little longer.
She received a pass at the top of the right-side circle, carried the puck to the goal line, and started to go at the net. The senior captain dangled while nearing the cage before flicking a high shot into the short side to make it a 4-2 difference with 4:59 to go.
SeaLaker fans got another sense of optimism a minute later when Essex was called for a penalty. The Hornets were able to kill it off, however, and celebrated soon-after killing off the rest of the clock.
Essex senior goalie Sophie Forcier finished the night with 14 saves in net.
SEMIFINALS: Essex 3 — BFA-St. Albans 2
The storied rivalry continued Friday night as EHS and BFA-St. Albans met in the playoffs for the ninth-straight year. The No. 3 Hornets retained the upper hand--downing the hosts 3-2 for their third-straight postseason win over the Comets.
“The girls worked really hard and gave everything they had--and it just happened to go our way,” said Hornet head coach John Maddalena. “Today was another great BFA-Essex game. It could have gone either way and was the type of game you want to showcase for Vermont girls hockey.
“The key was special teams,” Maddalena noted about the win.
Not only did EHS capitalize on a power play opportunity during the tilt--but it notched a valuable shorthanded score as well.
Essex junior goaltender Sophia Forcier finished with 22 credited saves while helping her team reach the championship round for the eighth time in the last nine years.
“She was laser-focused and made some unbelievable stops,” Maddalena said about his netminder, “especially in the second period to keep us in it.”
Just a few minutes into the game, BFA got on the board first with a pass from behind the net going in front to the eventual goal scorer. Essex would even things at 1-1 before the end of the period, however, when freshman Celia Wiegand wristed one around a screen while on the power play.
EHS was aggressive during a shorthanded stint in the second and pushed to take the lead. Hornet senior Grace Wiggett fought for the puck behind the BFA net, won it, and sent it over to junior Abigail Robbins; Robbins then worked around the back of the cage and flicked home a backhanded shot to put her team on top midway through the second frame.
The 2-1 lead lasted until there was 4:41 left to go in the third--the Comets evening the score with a wrist shot from near the blue line to tie it up. As play neared the end of regulation, overtime seemed imminent. However, the Hornets had other ideas.
With less than a minute on the clock, Wiggett carried the puck over the blue line and sent it on frame--her shot beating the BFA goalie for the eventual game winner.
“My immediate response was how great I felt for Wiggett,” Maddalena said. “To be a senior and score that goal at BFA to win the game…. As a freshman, BFA came to our house and knocked us out in the semifinals. So freshman year to senior year--it was a nice cap… at least to this point.”