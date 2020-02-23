After letting a sizable lead slip away, the Essex High School (EHS) girls’ basketball team bounced back to regain the upper hand late on Feb. 22 and held on to edge South Burlington 64-59.
The afternoon in the Essex gym was dedicated to the fight against breast cancer--the walls, players’ socks, and even the referees’ shirts and whistles being decked out for the Hornets’ 13th annual Pink Zone Game. Proceeds from a 50/50 raffle, t-shirt sales, and other donations went to support the UVM Breast Care Center.
“It's become a really-cool community event,” EHS head coach Shawn Montague said. “In 13 years, we've raised a lot of money. It's a staple of our program and something we're proud of.”
Essex connected on eight 3-pointers in the first half--four coming off the hand of senior Mary Finnegan--as the Hornets built a double digit lead. Junior Anna Sabourin hit one from deep in the final minute of the second quarter to put her team up 40-27 at the break, but that would be the last downtown bucket for the hosts as they were forced to find alternative ways of scoring in the last 16 minutes of play.
“We've been working on it,” Montague said about being able to win from inside the perimeter. “We really did focus on trying to get the ball in the paint--and get to the line. So it was nice.”
The Wolves came out of the locker room and seized the momentum as they chipped away at their deficit. The visitors went on a 17-5 run through the first 4:34 of the third quarter--eventually pulling ahead at 45-44 and forcing an Essex timeout with 3:26 left in the frame. An old-fashioned 3-point play early in the fourth then put South Burlington ahead 55-47.
“Yeah, I was,” Montague said when asked if he got nervous late in the game. “It was a little discouraging that we had a 13-point lead at the half, and then we came out and gave up four-straight buckets. [We] worked so hard to get that lead, it was tough to see that happen.”
The Hornets didn’t give up on themselves, however, as junior Cindy Sheeran put one off the glass from the key and followed that with a pair of successful free throws to make it a 55-52 ballgame. The Wolves got one back--only to see EHS senior Noelle Lyon register back-to-back baskets to get within two with 3:35 on the clock.
A South Burlington timeout couldn’t slow down Essex with the Hornets getting the next two scores--a steal and outlet pass by Finnegan to a racing Paige Winter putting the hosts back on top (60-58). The Wolves had plenty of chances from the charity stripe but couldn’t convert--missing 10 free throws in the second half including six in the fourth quarter.
In the final minutes, Lyon drove the lane and got one to go for a 62-59 edge. The Hornets were able to snag the rebound after a failed game-tying attempt by South Burlington, but they couldn’t get the first of a 1-and-1 opportunity to fall as the Wolves were afforded one more chance. The Essex defense forced an uncomfortable take by the visitors which went wayward--allowing Winter to ice it at the other end from the free throw line.
Lyon finished with a team-high 18 points--eight of those coming in the fourth quarter as she scored nearly half of the Hornets’ 17 points in the stanza. Winter had 14 on the day and Finnegan tallied 12 in the win.
“Noel was awesome,” Montague said. “Paige was really good, too, but Noel just gets this look on her face where she's like, ‘We're not losing this game,’ and she's going to do whatever she can to make it happen for us.”
Despite winning by just five against a team Essex beat by 30 earlier in the year, Montague thinks the close victory is a positive for his team going into the final stretch of the regular season and the playoff tournament.
“I think it's good,” he said. “We've had a few of them; we had one at St. [Johnsbury] the other day, we had one at Rice, we had one at Burlington. Playing a team the second time around is hard, but I think it's going to be good for us.”