A fun afternoon on the BFA Fairfax campus saw the Essex High School (EHS) nordic ski teams compete in a relay-style race with the Hornets posting some great results Feb. 11.
Differing from other nordic events that have staggered starts, the relay was a scramble start with all of the relay teams’ first legs taking off at the same time. Each member of the two-person squads skied a 1K loop before tagging their teammate in the relay zone--doing that three times for a total distance of 6,000 meters.
“It was a great last race of the season for Essex before states,” said EHS head coach Melissa Brott. “The kids raced hard and had fun as well. As a coach, it was nice to see how my JV skiers paced compared to varsity, and I was able to make some notes for next season. Our states’ teams have already been named, so today’s race was more of a fun last race of the regular season.”
The course was mostly flat, but it did include a few hill climbs that played a big role in overall times and placements. One notable hill was a longer, steep incline that had the participants immediately curl around and head back down; the speeds induced made way for a few spills which drastically altered some pairings’ finishes.
“The fresh, soft snow, and lots of skiers on a narrow course, made race conditions less than ideal as the laps went on,” Brott noted. “But that didn't stop them from enjoying the fast-paced sprint relay. Thank you to BFA Fairfax for hosting this event at no cost to participating schools.”
The Hornets’ top varsity girls coupling consisted of seniors Emma Chadwick and Riley Fitzgerald; they placed 10th overall with a total time of 32:42. On the boys’ side, seniors Nathan Wu and Nicholas Mendes led Essex with a mark of 27:32 being good enough for 11th overall.
EHS Varsity Girls
- Emma Chadwick (Sr.) & Riley Fitzgerald (Sr.) -- 32:42
- Madeleine Moino (So.) & Celeste Moyer (Jr.) -- 36:03
- Naomi Walters (Jr.) & Regan Parent (Sr.) -- 37:16
EHS JV Girls
- Grace Hsiang (Sr.) & Katelyn Macesker (Jr.) -- 38:31
- Isabella Harris (So.) & Loriane Hamel (So.) -- 40:52
EHS Varsity Boys
- Nathan Wu (Sr.) & Nicholas Mendes (Sr.) -- 27:32
- Charles Martell (Sr.) & Patrick Herrin (Jr.) -- 29:27
- Andrew Bruneau (Fr.) & Luke Miklus (Fr.) -- 31:53
- Jack Giuliani (Jr.) & Nolan Boerger (Sr.) -- 33:32
- Aiden Philbrick (Jr.) & Caleb Brott (Jr.) -- 34:07
EHS JV Boys
- Mason Lepine (So.) & Matt Hull (So.) -- 37:40