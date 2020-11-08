Essex High School (EHS) Brady Martisus has put a couple of fantastic ribbons on a stellar senior cross country season.
For the third-straight year, the top finisher of Vermont’s Division 1 Boys’ Cross Country State Championship hails from EHS as Martisus took home that honor Oct. 31. Seven days later, he was the first participant to cross the finish line in the Meet of Champions which replaced the traditional New England regionals race this past Saturday.
Highly-decorated Henry Farrington, a 2020 graduate of Essex High who’s now a member of NCAA Division I’s UMass Lowell, had claimed the Vermont individual title in each of the previous two falls.
Martisus won the Vermont D1 race by 25 seconds with a time of 16:24 on the 5K course, and he then took the Meet of Champions by 26 seconds with a 16:02 mark.
Derek Martisus is not only Brady’s father but also the head coach of the Hornets’ boys’ squad, making his excitement for Brady’s state championship win that-much higher.
“He really rose to the occasion,” said Coach Martisus. “He just hammered the pace from early on -- he refused to let [St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman] have the lead, even though Evan was trying very hard to take the lead. Basically, those 25 seconds were all in the last 1.1 miles. It was very, very impressive.
“He's a dream to coach,” Coach Martisus continued. “Father-son combos might have a little bit more contention in their interaction, but we don't… I don't remember if it was sixth or seventh grade, but I said, ‘You don't want to win the first race, Brady. You'd rather win the last one.’”
The Meet of Champions won’t be the last high school race Brady competes in, though, as he’s been invited to run in a highly-competitive Northeast Cross Country Championship, set to be held in New Jersey on Dec. 5 with only 125 runners from the region being welcomed to participate.
The EHS boys’ team finished third overall as a squad at the state championship while the girls’ team took fourth. The boys’ and girls’ teams both placed fourth at the Meet of Champions.
RESULTS
(Overall Place: Runner -- Time)
2020 Vermont D1 State Championship: Essex High Boys’ Results
- 1: Brady Martisus -- 16:24.0
- 19: Braden Cummings -- 18:28.6
- 23: Atticus Phinney-Anderson -- 18:38.5
- 27: Lucius Kark -- 18:50.3
- 28: Kris Laverty -- 18:50.3
- 47: Theodore Herrin -- 19:56.6
- 66: Luke Miklus -- 21:59.1
2020 Vermont D1 State Championship: Essex High Girls’ Results
- 3: Scarlet Stimson -- 20:16.2
- 6: Natalie Preston -- 20:37.9
- 23: Heidi Stewart -- 22:11.3
- 32: Madeleine Larson -- 22:29.0
- 37: Tanisha Gerg -- 22:56.8
- 44: Abby Bergeron -- 24:02.1
- 46: Emma Boudreaux -- 24:03.2
2020 Meet of Champions: Essex High Boys’ Results
- 1: Brady Martisus -- 16:02.15
- 33: Atticus Phinney-Anderson -- 17:39.76
- 35: Luke Miklus -- 17:44.31
- 38: Braden Cummings -- 17:56.93
- 50: Kris Laverty -- 18:19.37
- 65: Kelton Poirer -- 18:57.31
- 67: Carl Laverty -- 18:59.87
2020 Meet of Champions: Essex High Girls’ Results
- 3: Scarlet Stimson -- 19:20.71
- 7: Natalie Preston -- 19:53.92
- 22: Heidi Stewart -- 20:54.63
- 30: Madeleine Larson -- 21:20.17
- 58: Tanisha Gerg -- 23:00.52
- 59: Emma Boudreaux -- 23:01.48
- 62: Abigail Bergeron -- 23:50.93
