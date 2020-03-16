Hornets crowned quad-champs

The 2019-20 Vermont D1 girls’ basketball season came to a sudden end with just three games left to play.
The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) announced on Monday that the D1 semifinals and championship game would not be rescheduled and that the four teams remaining in the tournament, one being Essex High, would all be quad-champions.
“While not the ideal way to finish a season, we wish to recognize the dedication, effort, and now sacrifice that these teams have shown,” a statement from the VPA read. “Again, we recognize that this is not the competitive finish that we all were expecting. We do hope this will bring some of the deserved recognition for these student-athletes who ended up in the unprecedented scenario of cancelation.”
Second-seeded Essex was slated to play Mt. Mansfield in the semifinals on March 12. That morning, the VPA announced that the game would be closed off to the public and that players and coaches would be allowed to have five immediate family members in attendance at UVM’s Patrick Gymnasium. Later in the day, however, the decision was made to postpone the games in concern of the spreading coronavirus.
The championship, albeit unusual, is the first for the Hornets since 2006. They are quad-champs along with Mt. Mansfield, Champlain Valley Union, and Rutland.