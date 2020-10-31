Here’s your one-stop shop for Essex High School (EHS) fall playoff news, results, and upcoming contests in either the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) state championship tournaments, the Chittenden County Final Four volleyball postseason, or the Vermont Interscholastic Football League (VIFL) Burlington area tournament.
Boys’ Soccer
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
The Essex High Hornets took the No. 3 seed in VPA’s Division 1 postseason with an overall record of 6-1. They are set to host 14th-seeded BFA-St. Albans (0-8) on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. first round tilt. EHS defeated the Bobwhites 4-0 during their regular season matchup Oct. 17.
With a Tuesday win, Essex will then take on the winner of Tuesday’s game between sixth-seeded Colchester (5-4) and No. 11 Mount Mansfield (3-4-1); that quarterfinal showdown would be at 3 p.m. Friday. The semis are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 with the championship game to be held Saturday, Nov. 7.
Oct. 27: First Round vs. BFA-St. Albans
The Hornets ran away from the Bobwhites to earn a spot in the D1 quarterfinals. EHS went up 3-0 in the first half and eventually doubled that lead to walk out with the 6-0 win.
Less than eight minutes into the match, Hornet junior Elvis Salkic found freshman Rowan Jensen who buried what proved to be the game winner, as well as his first varsity goal. Senior Stefan DiGangi assisted on the next two tallies, one of those being a header by senior Patrick Herrin, before juniors Bartlett Hemingway and Neil Peterson both notched their first varsity goals.
Essex now awaits the results of Wednesday's game between Colchester and Mount Mansfield to see who the Hornets will host in a 3 p.m. Friday quarterfinal.
Oct. 30: Quarterfinal vs. Colchester
A hard-fought quarterfinal bout saw the hosting, third-seeded Hornets come away with a tight 1-0 victory on Friday. The game was scoreless until the midway point of the second half when senior Stefan DiGangi got on the end of a string of great EHS passes, took the ball into the left side of the box, and slotted a shot into the lower-left corner of the frame for what would be the eventual game winner.
Essex (8-1) will now take on second-seeded Champlain Valley Union (9-2) on Wednesday in a 3 p.m. semifinal to be played at South Burlington High.
Nov. 4: Semifinal vs. Champlain Valley Union (at South Burlington) -- 3 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
Taking the No. 9 seed with a 2-3-2 regular season record, Essex will head to eighth-seeded Burlington High (4-4) on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. kickoff. EHS lost 1-0 to the Seahorses in Sept. 29’s season opener.
A Wednesday victory would then pit the Hornets against Champlain Valley Union in a Saturday quarterfinal, the Redhawks taking the top seed in the tournament with a perfect 8-0 mark. The semis are scheduled for Nov. 4 with the championship set to take place Nov. 7.
Oct. 28: First Round at Burlington
The ninth-seeded Hornets defeated No. 8 Burlington High School (BHS) 1-0 in overtime Wednesday afternoon. EHS junior Carlota Jensen scored the game’s only goal with just 1:54 left in regulation, being assisted by sophomore Hannah Gilbert. Essex senior keeper Emma Sabourin posted the shutout in net for the visitors.
The Hornets next visit an undefeated Champlain Valley Union (CVU) squad on for an 11 a.m. quarterfinal contest.
Oct. 31: Quarterfinal at Champlain Valley Union
No. 9 EHS went up against top-seeded CVU but fell 3-0 in the quarterfinals. The match was tied 0-0 through halftime and about 14 minutes into the second period. That's when the Redhawks finally got on the board, however, and they padded their lead the rest of the way for the victory.
The Hornets end their season with an overall record of 3-4-2
Girls’ Volleyball
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
Essex brings an unblemished 7-0 record and the top seed into the Chittenden County Final Four. The Hornets will take on Champlain Valley Union at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals at South Burlington, having defeated the Redhawks 3-1 on Oct. 10.
Another win over Champlain Valley would then have EHS play either No. 2 Mount Mansfield or third-seeded South Burlington in a 4 p.m. championship match on Thursday.
Oct. 27: Semifinal vs. Champlain Valley Union (at South Burlington)
Essex put away the Redhawks in sweeping fashion with straight-set scores of 25-17, 25-13, 25-17. The Hornets now sit at 8-0 overall on the year.
EHS junior Jazmin Munson led the Hornets' offense with 8 kills while senior Amanda Lyon and freshman Isabel Nerad had 7 kills apiece. Sophomore Juliette Rackohn had 5 aces, 9 passes, and 11 digs as senior Molly Ardren posted 4 aces and 21 assists.
Essex will now take on second-seeded Mount Mansfield in Thursday's 4 p.m. championship bout at South Burlington.
Oct. 29: Championship vs. Mount Mansfield (at South Burlington)
This match was postponed because of the potential of rain in the forecast.
Oct. 30: Championship vs. Mount Mansfield (at South Burlington)
The Hornets won the title with a sweep over MMU.
Boys’ Volleyball
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
The Hornets were undefeated in the regular season and earned the top seed in the Chittenden County Final Four with a 7-0 record. EHS will face off against No. 4 Rice in a 5 p.m. semifinal bout on Thursday; Essex downed Rice 3-0 in an Oct. 8 regular season meeting.
The team to advance out of that semifinal pairing will then take on the of No. 2 Champlain Valley and third-seeded South Burlington in a 6 p.m. title tilt on Thursday.
Oct. 27: Semifinal vs. Rice (at South Burlington)
Essex took the first two sets off the Owls before an October snow shower suspended the match. Play will resume at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the EHS campus.
Oct. 28: Semifinal vs. Rice resumed (at EHS)
Essex completed the sweep after the semifinal match resumed, topping Rice 25-20 to win the contest (25-20, 25-22, 25-20).
EHS senior Zachary Schmalz had 12 digs, 8 kills, and 4 blocks while classmate Jonathan Smith added another 12 digs. Senior Carter Cheney tallied 23 assists, and Smith posted 4 aces in the victory.
The Hornets will next play Champlain Valley in the Chittenden County Championship set for 4 p.m. at South Burlington High on Thursday.
Oct. 29: Championship vs. Champlain Valley (at South Burlington)
This match was postponed because of the potential of rain in the forecast.
Oct. 30: Championship vs. Champlain Valley (at South Burlington)
EHS fell 3-1 to CVU in the title match.
Football
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
Despite going 5-2 in the regular season, Essex was given the random, predetermined No. 4 seed in VIFL’s 10-team Burlington area tournament. The Hornets will host fifth-seeded Mount Abraham on Friday for a 5 p.m. quarterfinal start. EHS defeated the Eagles 50-27 back on Oct. 2.
The semifinal games will be held when possible between Nov. 2-4 with the championship taking place either Nov. 6 or 7.
Oct. 30: Quarterfinal vs. Mount Abraham
The Hornets improved to 6-2 on the year with a strong 55-20 victory over Mount Abraham. EHS next visits Champlain Valley Union in a Wednesday semifinal showdown with start time slated for 2 p.m.
Nov. 4: Semifinal at Champlain Valley -- 2 p.m.
Field Hockey
Oct. 19: Playoff Announcement
For the Division 1 state championship tournament, Essex High took the No. 2 seed with a 5-1 overall record. The Hornets will match up against seventh-seeded Mount Mansfield at home on Saturday for a 2 p.m. first round tilt. Essex defeated the Cougars 3-2 in overtime on Sept. 29 in the season opener.
With a win, the Hornets move on to the semifinals set for Wednesday, Oct. 28. They would take on the victor of Saturday’s game between No. 3 Champlain Valley Union (CVU) and sixth-seeded Colchester. CVU handed Essex its only loss of the year, that being a 4-1 decision on Oct. 1.
Oct. 24: First Round vs. Mount Mansfield
Essex’s season came to an abrupt, unfortunate end as the visiting Cougars took a 2-1 upset victory.
Mount Mansfield scored twice in the second quarter and clung to its 2-0 lead in the fourth quarter. EHS was able to cut the deficit in half during the final 15 minutes, but the hosts couldn’t get an equalizer to go as the visitors celebrated their triumph.
The Hornets finish the year with a 5-2 overall record.
