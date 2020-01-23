The Essex High School (EHS) gymnastics team is showing no sign of slowing down with the state championship on the horizon.
The Hornets hosted Montpelier High School Jan. 22 and downed the Solons by a convincing 134.7-61.8 margin--sweeping four of the five categories. That helped Essex improve to 6-0 on the year with two regular season meets left on the schedule.
EHS senior Ella Lesny won two individual events to post the best all-around mark of 34.4--barely edging classmate Livia Ball who was next at 33.45. Essex junior Abigail Brooks was third in the all-around with a total mark of 32.05.
Lesny won the floor routine with a 9.05 while Ball followed with an 8.4. Senior Claire Emery took third place with a best score of 8.0.
Lesny also registered the top mark in the vault with an 8.45. Junior Gabriela Schmida was next at 8.0, and there was a tie for third between Brooks and Montpelier’s Luna Pompei (7.8).
The uneven bars was a tightly-contested event with the top-three finishers having just a 0.1 point difference. Ball won with her score of 8.8 slightly topping the 8.7 posted by both Lesny and Hornet freshman Anna Pringle Corcoran.
In the balance beam, MHS’ Jenna Krussman claimed the top spot with a 9.2. Pringle Corcoran was next with a score of 8.95, and Brooks was right behind with an 8.9 placing her third.
“The team competed very well on vault and bars tonight,” said EHS head coach Mary Krug. “We had some outstanding performances on bars from Claire Emery and Livia Ball. Anna Pringle Corcoran and Abby Brooks led the team on beam while Livia Ball and Ella Lesny closed out the night with season-bests on floor. Our team scored a season-high of 134.7; I know we can continue to build on that score in the upcoming weeks.”