Placing in the top-2 for each event, Essex High School (EHS) senior gymnast Ella Lesny helped keep the Hornets undefeated on the season and capture their third-straight win Friday night (Jan. 3).
EHS totaled 128.55 points while the hosting Milton High School Yellow Jackets tallied 100.55.
“The team had some highlight performances by Ella and Gabriella Schmida in the all-around,” said Essex head coach Mary Krug, “and Claire Emery had a great night on vault and floor. The team did a great job working together and supporting one another.”
Lesny was the top scorer with an accumulated 33.3 points. Schmida, an EHS junior, took third in the all-around with 30.35 points.
Lesny won the vault (8.6) and the balance beam (9.2) while coming in second in the uneven bars (8.0) and floor routine (7.5). Emery won the floor routine with an 8.1 with senior Livia Ball helping Essex sweep the event as she took third with a 7.4.
Ball was also the winner of the uneven bars with a score of 8.4, and Schmida took second in the vault at 8.45. Emery rounded out a great evening as she was third in both the vault (8.35) and uneven bars (7.6).