The Essex High School (EHS) girls’ hockey team won its first regularly-scheduled meeting against BFA St. Albans with the Hornets putting on one of their best performances of the year.
EHS scored twice in the second period for what proved to be the game winner and an insurance tally during the hosts’ 3-0 win over the Comets on Jan. 25. Essex added an empty-net goal in the final minutes to put the game away and improve to 7-4. BFA falls to 7-3 with the loss.
The matchup was the first of the two teams’ home-and-away series, but BFA had previously defeated the Hornets 2-0 on Dec. 28 during the championship round of the Hanover High (Mass.) tournament. Essex will visit the Comets for a third regular-season bout on Feb. 19.
“The girls played well,” said EHS head coach John Maddalena. “They were aggressive on the puck, and I thought that the forecheck worked well--they played with discipline. Things got a little bit hectic in the third period with all the penalties; I think that’s the one area of our game that we still need to do some work on: the power play. But the rest… I thought that was probably their best three periods of the season--and against a very good team.
“BFA doesn’t give you a whole lot of time and space,” Maddalena continued, “so to be able to execute under those conditions shows a lot of improvement halfway through the season.”
After a hard-fought, back-and-forth first period, Essex got on the scoreboard early into the second. Seconds after a BFA penalty ended, Hornet senior Grace Wiggett fired a puck on net; the Comet goalie stopped the shot, but EHS freshman Gillian Bruyns got to the rebound and sent it home for the 1-0 advantage.
Midway through the period, Wiggett tallied her second assist of the night when she worked behind the cage before sending a pass to the top of the crease. Junior Abigail Robbins met the puck and flicked it past the BFA netminder to put her team on top by two.
The Comets found themselves in the penalty box a handful of times throughout the third period, but that didn’t stop the visitors from creating chances. With about 10 minutes left in regulation, BFA took control of the puck, worked through the Hornets, and got a breakaway opportunity which could have completely shifted the momentum. EHS junior keeper Sophia Forcier, however, was able to stifle the attempt and keep the Comets off the board.
“She stopped the breakaway--which was key,” Maddalena said. “That allowed us to regain our composure a little bit and finish the game. She’s a great goalie; I don’t think she necessarily gets the credit that she deserves. She just works really hard, and she gets the job done.”
Finish the game they did--as the Hornets prevented BFA from making any noise in the latter part of the tilt. The Comets pulled their goalie near the end in a last-ditch attempt to create offense, but Wiggett was able to get the puck and slide it down into an open cage.
“I think that it does build their confidence,” Maddalena commented about his team’s attitude following the win. “They know that they can compete with the best teams in the state. Hopefully they’re not overconfident, because there’s still a long way to go. We still have to play BFA up there, and I’m sure it’s going to be another battle.
“And that’s why people enjoy these games; usually, it’s close, it’s hard fought, and it’s good hockey. I thought both teams played well tonight.”
Forcier ended the game with 18 saves in the shutout.