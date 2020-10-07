ESSEX -- Coming off a thrilling Saturday victory in which the Hornets ended Champlain Valley Union’s (CVU) 37-game unbeaten streak, the Essex High School (EHS) varsity boys’ soccer team remained focused and carried that momentum into a 2-0 Tuesday win over Colchester High in the latest installment of the border battle.
Game Notes
- Essex remains undefeated on the young season and improves to 3-0 overall.
- Colchester drops to 2-2 after suffering a tough 3-2 overtime loss to CVU last Wednesday.
- The Hornets have taken their last three matches against the Lakers and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 against Colchester; the teams tied 0-0 in 2017, and the Lakers’ last wins were in 2013 with one being a playoff victory.
- EHS next hosts Mount Mansfield on Friday, a team that eliminated the Hornets from the postseason tournament last year, for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
- Colchester looks to bounce back with a 7 p.m. Thursday tilt at South Burlington.
How it Happened
First Half: While it seemed like Essex might have controlled the ball better and possessed it longer through the opening stanza, the Lakers had just as many quality chances at getting on the board. One of those came about 12 minutes in when Colchester senior Adolphe Alfani carried the ball through open space down the left side of the field before depositing a cross right through the box, but there was no one there to meet it to the Hornets’ relief.
EHS earned twice as many corner kicks in the first half as the visitors, and one ended up being costly for Colchester. Senior Hornet Liam Redmond sent the set piece from the right side all the way to the back post where junior Elijah Bostwick met it with his head, sending home his first varsity goal which proved to be the game winner.
Colchester had a pair of stellar chances to tie it up later in the half, the first coming with about 14 minutes left when the EHS keeper was caught a long way off his line. The Lakers got to it and had a golden look at the net, but a shot towards the left side of the frame was knocked away by a scrambling Essex defenseman.
With just under two minutes to go, Alfani fired a shot to the right side of the goal, only to be denied by a great diving stop by Essex junior goalie Andrew Seavers.
Second Half: Essex padded its lead shortly into the second period and then comfortably maintained it the rest of the way. About six minutes into the half, Hornet Stefan Digangi took a pass from Elvis Salkic and slotted a shot past the Colchester netminder for the insurance tally.
The EHS defense played well the rest of the way as Seavers only needed to stop one well-struck ball that he was able to reel in easily.
Thoughts from EHS Coach Jake Orr
What did you think about the win?
“I thought it was great that we came out fast, getting the early goal, and it seemed in the second half that we had a little more gas in the tank compared to them. I thought the first half was relatively even; we made a few bad defensive mistakes that our goalie, Andrew Seavers, was able to to bail us out on. And then we talked at halftime, did a reset, and I’m not really sure we gave up a scoring chance in the second half.
“The first half, we had two open-net situations where Andrew was way out of his goal after a pass back that didn't go quite so well, so we were happy to clean that up. And then once we got the second goal, we were able to kind of cruise our way in -- which was really nice, because our last game we had was pretty stressful, and this one was, at least down the stretch, relatively stress free.”
Did you have any worries coming off your big win over CVU that the team wouldn’t be mentally prepared and maybe let its guard down?
“Yeah, it was a little tricky for me as a coach; I wanted to really let them celebrate and feel good about themselves, because it was a pretty good accomplishment to be able to finally get a win against CVU after all the success they've had the last couple years. But at the same time, I started practice on Monday by talking about the fact that that was the second game of the regular season, and it's a great accomplishment, but it's time to move on. So we tried to really reset their minds and to understand that: if we don't come out this week, with our game today and our game on Friday, and kind of validate what we did on Saturday and really put in some more good performances, Saturday is kind of irrelevant at that point.
“So, I mean, who knows what was really going on inside their heads? But from my perspective, our kids did a good job moving on, resetting, and being ready and excited to play today. And I think it helped that Colchester was coming off a big win over [Mount Mansfield], who are perceived to be one of the better teams, so I think that put our guys on alert like, ‘Oh, Colchester is a good team; we need to be ready to play.’”