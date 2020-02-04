After more than three weeks away from competition, the Essex High School (EHS) boys’ and girls’ alpine ski teams returned to action as they hosted the 24th installment of the Essex Carnival at Smugglers’ Notch Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
In Friday’s giant slalom, the boys placed seventh while the girls took ninth. The boys were also seventh in Saturday’s slalom event as the girls were shorthanded and unable to turn in a team score.
Over 50 skiers participated on each the boys’ and girls’ sides--representing 10 area schools.
“It was great to get back to racing,” said EHS head coach Mike Goodrich. “They are training hard and the results will improve. Districts are the 24th and 25th at Burke, so we really have to focus and get down to business. But it’s a great group and terrific to work with. I’m sure we’ll get it done.”
Jan. 31 -- Girls’ Giant Slalom (EHS racer / Rank / Time)
- Cloe Krauss / 30 / 38.89
- Madeleine Larson / 39 / 40.52
- Cara Vigluccii / 51 / 44.54
- Mia Bacon / 57 / 48.96
Jan. 31 -- Boys’ Giant Slalom (EHS racer / Rank / Time)
- Ben Krauss / 23 / 37.71
- Nate Croft / 32 / 39.10
- Daniel McMahon / 40 / 41.23
- Brian Nelson / 46 / 44.79
- Anthony Datillo / 47 / 45.77
- Zac Centracchio / 48 / 46.20
- Landon Abajian / 52 / 1:01.13
Feb. 1 -- Girls’ Slalom (EHS racer / Rank / Time)
- Madeleine Larson / 33 / 1:10.82
- Mia Bacon / 48 / 1:19.22
- Cara Vigluccii / 49 / 1:20.10
Feb. 1 -- Boys’ Slalom (EHS racer / Rank / Time)
- Ben Krauss / 19 / 1:03.47
- Nate Croft / 30 / 1:09.04
- Brian Nelson / 37 / 1:19.68
- Zac Centracchio / 41 / 1:23.78
- Daniel McMahon / 45 / 1:42.84