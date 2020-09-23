ESSEX -- Thrilling news for high school athletes came out of Montpelier Tuesday when it was announced during Governor Phil Scott’s press conference that schools will be able to enter Step III of reopening.
That entails less-intensive distancing measures for inside school buildings than Step II, but it also allows schools’ athletics squads to get out of their preseason and start participating against other teams.
“Very exciting news today via Dan French and the Agency of Education!” said Essex High School Director of Athletics Patrick Merriam. “We anticipated a Sept. 28 start date, so we are pleased to be able to get competitions underway next week.
“There is going to be an energetic ‘buzz’ at practices this afternoon for sure,” Merriam quipped Tuesday. “I’m anxious to get to next Monday's home opener.”
Junior varsity football will be the first Hornet crew that gets to take on another school as it hosts South Burlington on Monday for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The rest of the week will be chock-full of action with teams competing both on the road and at home as they begin the regular season.
Unfortunately for sports fans, however, tickets will be hard to come by. Following state guidelines, only 150 spectators will be permitted to an athletics event with each school being able to decide how it facilitates who can attend.
For events at EHS, Hornet coaches will be given approximately 100 “season passes” to be distributed to their team members who will then be able to pick who they want to attend home contests for their sport only. Visiting teams’ athletics directors will be given about 40 guest “vouchers” to be used for those specific events at Essex High.
No members of the general public will be able to attend. Game staff, team personnel, and media members will not be included in the 150 count.
Spectators must wear masks at EHS events as soon as they exit their vehicle. They will only be permitted to watch from the side of the field opposite of team benches, with the exception being football games where there is a fence between the teams and the crowd. Indoor facilities will be closed to all visiting teams and spectators, but outdoor restrooms will be made available.
Anyone who does not follow the school’s guidelines for attendance may be asked to leave the event, and EHS has said that it may decide to no longer allow any spectators to its events if there is persistent noncompliance.