Here’s the playoff picture for Essex Field Hockey
Field hockey is the first high school sport to have its Vermont Principals’ Association championship pairings announced as its regular season finished a week earlier than boys’ and girls’ soccer.
For the Division 1 state championship tournament, Essex High took the No. 2 seed with a 5-1 overall record.
The Hornets will match up against seventh-seeded Mount Mansfield at home on Saturday for a 2 p.m. first round tilt. Essex defeated the Cougars 3-2 in overtime on Sept. 29 in the season opener.
With a win, the Hornets move on to the semifinals set for Wednesday, Oct. 28. They would take on the victor of Saturday’s game between No. 3 Champlain Valley Union (CVU) and sixth-seeded Colchester. CVU handed Essex its only loss of the year, that being a 4-1 decision on Oct. 1.
On the other side of the bracket, Bellows Falls grabbed the top seed with an unblemished record of 8-0.
See the full bracket here: balingwire.vpaonline.org/chart.asp.
