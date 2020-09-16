The Essex High School Athletics Department has released its 2020 fall schedules and listed its coaching staff for the year.
Please note that these dates are tentative and are subject to change depending on when the Vermont Agency of Education allows schools to enter into Step III.
Bass Fishing
First Meet: Saturday, Oct. 3 -- VPA State Championship at John Guilmette State Access in South Hero
COVID-19 Changes: Anglers will only need to wear face masks when they are unable to physically distance from one another.
Boys' Cross Country
Head Varsity Coach: Derek Martisus
First Meet: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Champlain Valley Union (3 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: The number of meets required to qualify for the state championship has been reduced from four to three.
Girls' Cross Country
Head Varsity Coach: Katie White
First Meet: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Champlain Valley Union (3 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: The number of meets required to qualify for the state championship has been reduced from four to three.
Field Hockey
Head Varsity Coaches: Grace O'Neil and Barbara Isham
Head JV Coach: Justine Martin
First Varsity Game: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Mount Mansfield (5:15 p.m.)
First Varsity Home Game: Thursday, Oct. 1 vs. Champlain Valley Union (4 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Face masks must be worn.
Field hockey players will not need to wear face goggles this year, and games have been changed from two 30-minutes halves to four 15-minute quarters. These changes were already in effect before the pandemic as set by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Football
Head Varsity Coach: Drew Gordon
Head JV Coach: Dean Corkum
First Varsity Game/First Home Game: Friday, Sept. 25 vs. Rice (5 p.m.)
First JV Game/First Home Game: Monday, Sept. 28 vs. South Burlington (5 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Football is only going to be allowing 7-on-7 touch competition this fall. Helmets will be worn with facial coverings, but players will not be wearing full pads. There will be no state championship.
Girls’ Golf
Head Varsity Coach: Justin Norris
First Match: Thursday, Oct. 1 -- VPA DI Qualifier at Neshobe Country Club
COVID-19 Changes: For this year, golfers’ scores from practices will be allowed to be used as qualification for state tournaments due to the short time frame between the start of the season and the deadline to register. They will only need to wear face masks when they are unable to physically distance from one another.
Boys’ Golf
Head Varsity Coach: Justin Norris
First Match: Thursday, Oct. 1 -- VPA DI Qualifier at Neshobe Country Club
COVID-19 Changes: For this year, golfers’ scores from practices will be allowed to be used as qualification for state tournaments due to the short time frame between the start of the season and the deadline to register. They will only need to wear face masks when they are unable to physically distance from one another.
Boys’ Soccer
Head Varsity Coach: Jake Orr
Head JV Coach: Matt Lyon
First Varsity Game/First Varsity Home Game: Wednesday, Sept. 30 vs. Rice (4:30 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Face masks must be worn.
Girls’ Soccer
Head Varsity Coach: Kevin Barber
Head JV Coach: Nicole Grinstead
First Varsity Game: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Burlington (7 p.m.)
First Varsity Home Game: Friday, Oct. 2 vs. South Burlington (4 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Face masks must be worn.
Boys’ Volleyball
Head Varsity Coach: Laken Shook
First Match/First Home Match: Tuesday, Sept. 29 vs. Lyndon (4 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Face masks must be worn, and all matches must be played outside on grass or turf. There will be no state championship in 2020.
Girls’ Volleyball
Head Varsity Coach: Jen Liguori
First Match/First Home Match: Wednesday, Sept. 30 vs. Harwood (4:30 p.m.)
COVID-19 Changes: Face masks must be worn, and all matches must be played outside on grass or turf. There will be no state championship in 2020.