ESSEX -- After having its last two matches postponed because of the weather -- something that is new to Vermont high school volleyball since the sport is being played outside this year -- the Essex High School (EHS) girls’ varsity team returned to its home grass and posted a strong 3-0 win over Rice Memorial Friday afternoon.
The hosting Hornets took the victory with straight-sets scores of 25-11, 25-11, and 25-13.
Game Notes
- Essex improves to 2-0 on the year with the win after defeating Harwood 3-0 Sept. 30.
- On Saturday, the Hornets continue a busy stretch in which they play three matches in four days with an 11:30 a.m. first serve at Champlain Valley Union. EHS is slated to head to South Burlington on Monday.
- EHS has taken its last three meetings with Rice, the Knights’ last win against Essex being a 3-2 victory on Oct. 10, 2017.
How it Happened
First Set: The Hornets ran away with the opening frame after winning the first nine points of the match; senior Molly Arden was behind the serve during that stretch, landing five-straight aces while totaling six en route to a healthy lead.
Two Essex kills and a pair of aces late in the set made way for a 4-1 run which ended the game.
Second Set: Rice stayed close after the teams switched sides, making it a 9-7 Essex lead after a Knight kill. The Hornets would pull away, however, as they stormed to a 15-3 run to close out the set. EHS tallied the final nine points of the frame with freshman Isabel Nerad slamming down back-to-back kills during the stretch.
Third Set: Rice made a strong push to extend the match into a fourth set as the Knights trailed just 10-9. Essex would once again dominate the end of the game, however, by surging to a 21-10 lead with proficiency on the attack and the serve; Arden was once again responsible for sending across volleyballs that her opponent had a hard time returning, registering five aces in that run.
The rest of the match went back and forth before one final ace gave the hosts the win.
Thoughts from EHS Head Coach Jen Liguori
What are your thoughts about the win?
“I thought the game went really well… I thought that our serving was strong. When we did get our kills, we had some really-good kills. We're improving every time, and it's good to see.”
Is there anything specific that you’re going to have your team focus on after today’s match?
“We’re just getting ready to play CVU, and then we have South Burlington on Monday. Those are two of the stronger teams, so we’re excited about getting the opportunity to play them.”
How do you think your team is doing so far this year with playing outside: dealing with the sun, wind, and different net setup with the tether ropes coming down to the sides?
“I thought it was going to be really different. But we're not practicing that differently; we're running the same plays. The thing that affects us the most is the wind; the net, the grass, none of that really is making that much difference, but when it's windy, that for sure makes a difference.
“Our setter is really a precision setter, and when she goes to set it with the wind blowing, it might carry out too far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.