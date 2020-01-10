For the first time this season, the Essex High School (EHS) girls’ and boys’ ice hockey teams played at home the same day--allowing Hornet fans to easily watch both teams Jan. 8.
The girls went first and were handed a tough 2-1 loss by the Burlington/Colchester SeaLakers. The boys followed with an easy win as they blanked Champlain Valley Union (CVU) 7-0 for the Hornet’s first victory of the 2020 calendar.
Girls vs. Burlington/Colchester
After a scoreless opening period, Essex got on the scoreboard first when the Hornets’ top line struck early into the second. EHS cycled the puck down low with junior Abby Robbins and sophomore Hannah Himes syncing up before finding senior Grace Wiggett. Wiggett would wrap around the back of the net before burying it in the far side of the cage for the 1-0 upper hand.
That would be it for the Hornets’ offense, however, as the SeaLakers took control from there. With 6:32 to go in the stanza, just seconds after Essex killed a power play, Burlington/Colchester tied it up by sneaking one into the left side of the goal. 38 seconds later, while shorthanded, the SeaLakers then sent home what proved to be the game winner.
The visitors were able to keep the puck in the EHS half of the ice for about the first 5 minutes of the third period--putting the Hornets on their heels. Robbins nearly got an equalizer to go with 2 minutes to go, but her attempt would be kicked away by the SeaLakers’ netminder.
As tensions rose, Essex went on the power play with 1:48 to go when a Burlington/Colchester player delivered a shove to the face cage after the whistle during a scrum at the top of the crease. The Hornets pulled their goalie with 37 seconds to go for a 6-on-4 advantage, but they couldn’t get one to go as the SeaLakers celebrated their first-ever win over EHS as a joint program.
“We just couldn't put it in the net,” said Essex head coach John Maddalena. “I thought that the team played well in all aspects… except the power play just wasn't clicking. And then giving up the short-handed goal was a backbreaker.”
Despite beating them three times last year with a goal differential of 14-2, Maddalena gave plenty of credit to the SeaLakers and went in understanding that it was going to be a tough game.
“I knew they were going to be one of the best teams in the state,” he said. “This year, they've got two really good lines. Their goaltender surprised me; she's playing a lot better than what I expected. Offensively, they score a lot of goals. They only scored two against us… but we look at the number of goals that they've been putting up against other teams, and they're in a power offense, so I'm pleased that we can compete with them.”
Maddalena already has an idea of what his team will need to do to exact revenge when the Hornets visit Burlington/Colchester for a Feb. 8 rematch.
“We just have to be a little bit hungrier. I think [tonight] was a good game for us. We would’ve liked the win, but I saw some good progress from where we were. I mean: we beat Woodstock, but we didn’t play very well against Woodstock. We played much better tonight, especially in the first period.”
The loss drops Essex to 3-4 on the year--now already having twice as many losses as it did in all of 2018-19. However, Maddalena doesn’t think his team is phased by that.
“We'll drop a few during the season,” he said. “Today hurt, but I thought that we played well. We're really focused on our objectives; there are lots of little things to work on, and I think that the team understands that.”
Boys vs. Champlain Valley
The boys’ squad went on top early with a screen just 1:37 into the game. Senior Jason Smith fired the puck from the blue line, and sophomore Tobey Cram was able to redirect it past the CVU keeper for the early edge. Both sides had their chances through the midway point of the first half including a Redhawks shot which required EHS senior goalie Paul Gordon to make a great save by kicking out his right pad.
With 3 minutes left to go in the frame, junior Maxwell Line scored his first of the night as he cleaned up a play created by classmate Charles Wiegand IV and freshman Andrew Fornier.
It might have been an indication that the second period was not going to go well for Champlain Valley when it was assessed a delay of game penalty for not coming out of the locker room until a few minutes after the stanza was supposed to start. EHS would go on to rally for 3 goals in a matter of 4:24 of clock time.
The first of those scores was also the first career goal for Fornier, and junior Ryan Clark then got to a loose puck for a tally before Line notched his second of the night with a one-timer from Fornier. Sophomore Matthew Cincotta and junior Caleb Day both got in on the offensive action as they also posted their first career scores in the third period--giving the Hornets their highest goal total of the season.
EHS improves to 4-1-1 on the year with the win. After starting the season with three-straight victories, Essex fell to Rice Memorial (3-1) on Dec. 28 before tying Potsdam (N.Y.) 1-1 on Jan. 3. However, Hornet head coach Chris Line believes that his crew was able to take away a lot from those two contests which helped Essex against CVU.
“Our last in-state game against Rice was a real-good wake up call for us,” Coach Line said. “I think we really played well in that game, and then last week was a really good trip for us to get out of state, get on a bus, get into a hotel, team build, and come together a little bit. Those two games, combined with this game… I think we're back to our identity and understanding that we have a good team. But we're only as good as we play, so if we don't show up ready to go, then any team can take us on any day. I thought, today, we handled ourselves pretty well; we controlled play, we used our speed well, and were able to get three guys their first goals--which is always kind of nice.”
Coach Line continued to comment on his three guys who lit the lamp for the first time in their careers.
“Specifically Cincotta; he's been snake bitten this year. He's had a lot of really good chances and just hasn’t been able to put one in, and I think the whole bench was super excited to see him get one. And then Forcier, as a freshman, getting his first crack with our top line--he really did a great job with those two and was rewarded with three points. Caleb is kind of a journeyman defenseman. He didn't play a whole lot last year. He hasn't gotten as much playing time as he would probably like, but he's really adapted well to that role and has really done well. So to see those guys get rewarded for their efforts thus far throughout this year is always a good story.”
Coach Line also made note of two Hornets who had notable performances against the Redhawks.
“We had a couple kids, like Ben Peake. As a freshman, it was the first time he's ever dressed. He didn't get a regular shift, but he stepped up and made some really good plays. It can be pretty nerve wracking the first time out there, but I thought he did a really good job. [Willem] Barwin is obviously one of our captains--and for good reason. He sets the tempo in terms of how we’re back pressuring the puck--making the little plays that aren't really noticed to most people. He sets the tone in that aspect--getting a good two-way game going.”
While big wins can see a team get too comfortable and lose focus, Coach Line doesn’t think that the victory over Champlain Valley will do that to his squad and said that he still used the evening as a chance to improve.
“I certainly hope it doesn't get us complacent,” he commented. “We have already been there this year, and that's what happened when we faced Rice. We got a little complacent; we had a couple big wins early and then faced a team that we beat in the championship last year. But that's last year, so [Rice] came out ready to go; we were not. Even tonight: I was, kind of, getting on our power play units because it was getting a little individualistic, a little bit selfish, and trying to do a little bit too much individually. So we have to stick to us getting better as a group; no matter who we're playing, what the score is, and what point of the game it is, we just have to try to execute each time we're out there.”