Girls’ basketball semifinal tilt postponed

The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) announced on Thursday, just five hours before the first game of the night was set to tip-off at UVM’s Patrick Gymnasium, that all D1 and D3 semifinals scheduled for March 12 would be postponed until further notice.
Third-seeded Essex High School (EHS) was set to take on No. 3 Mount Mansfield in the second D1 semi of the night at 7:45 p.m. in what was going to be the Hornets’ first semifinal appearance since 2015.
Other games affected were No. 1 Champlain Valley Union against No. 5 Rutland in the 6 p.m. D1 bout at Patrick, and both D3 games which were to be played at Barre City Auditorium: No. 1 Lake Region against No. 5 Oxbow and No. 2 Windsor against No. 3 Thetford.
The VPA said in an official statement that it is “exploring options about if, when, and where games from 3/12/20 will be rescheduled.”
“We are also determining what is possible for championship games as well,” the statement added--leaving open the possibility that there will not be a 2020 champion crowned for either division.
The move is in response to the constantly-developing COVID-19 situation which has impacted the sports world near and far. The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that all winter and spring championships were cancelled.
The professional National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday that the whole league’s season is suspended indefinitely following a player from the Utah Jazz having testing positive for novel coronavirus.
The VPA was originally going to hold its Thursday games with limited fan access--players, coaches, and managers being allowed to submit a list of five immediate family members who would have been allowed entrance. That decision was announced earlier Thursday, but just hours later the update was released saying that the games would instead be postponed.
This story was updated at 6:27 p.m. on 3/12/20.