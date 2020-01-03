Connecting on 12 3-point attempts, the Essex High School (EHS) girls’ basketball team downed Mount Mansfield Union (MMU) High School 67-42 on Thursday (Jan. 2).
Despite trailing 13-12 after the opening quarter, the Hornets would come back to outscore MMU in each of the last 3 frames to walk out with the comfortable victory. That helped Essex improve to 4-1 on the year.
“We share the ball pretty well, which--I think--is one of our best traits,” said EHS head coach Shawn Montague. “A lot of them just have a shooter’s mentality. In that first quarter, especially, we probably had five or six shots rim out when they were halfway down. But [our players] say, ‘Well, if I get it again and I'm open, and it's a mid-range, I'm going to shoot it.’ That's what I want; I just want them to still be aggressive and still be in attack mode.”
Leading the way was Essex senior Mary Finnegan who registered a career-high 18 points after drilling five shots from beyond the arc.
“She's a shooter,” said Montague. “As soon as school started this year, I talked to her and I was like, ‘Shoot, shoot, shoot.’ And she's had that mentality, and I think games like this only help her confidence even more.”
Sophomore Paige Winter was right behind Finnegan with 14 points--all of those coming in the fourth quarter while she knocked down 4 triples of her own. Classmate Mary McClintock and junior Cindy Sheeran each chipped in with 7 points off the bench.
“She's a really good shooter, but she's an excellent passer too,” Montague said about Winter. “And that's what she did a lot of in the first 3 quarters. Those shots she hit: she hits those all the time; but she does a little bit of everything.”
While only recording 4 points on the stat sheet, junior Anna Sabourin had a notable performance as her hustle and determination led to plenty of rebounds and steals.
“She's gritty,” commented the Hornets’ head coach. “I know she wants to score--she really works hard on that, and her fundamentals in that area are really good--but she's just a tough-nosed kid. She plays defense; she's not afraid of getting down and dirty.”
Neither side could sustain a lead in the first period as the upper hand went back-and-forth a few times in the final minutes of the quarter. MMU would hit a pair of 3’s early into the second to go on top 20-14, but the rest of the night would be all Essex.
EHS took to a 10-2 run to garner the advantage for good with Finnegan posting 8 of those Hornet points. She knocked down a pair of treys in addition to taking a great outlet pass from fellow senior Noelle Lyon and bringing it to the hoop.
Essex would lead 31-24 at halftime and then held Mount Mansfield to just 6 points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, senior Emma Whitney knocked down a 3-pointer before putting back an offensive board for a 40-26 EHS upper hand. Finnegan would drop another from the right edge of downtown, and junior Olivia Noyes then drove baseline for a layup to make it a 45-28 difference.
An MMU timeout couldn’t slow down the Hornets--Sheeran hitting a triple after play resumed before Winter downed back-to-back 3-pointers. The rest was a formality as EHS walked out with its third-straight win.
The Hornets have scored at least 62 points in each of their victories this year--notching 53 in their lone loss of the campaign (60-53 vs. Rutland on Dec. 21). Asked if he thinks the team will look to reach the 60-point plateau in order to win, Montague said, “We have to see what the situation is. I don't feel like we have to score a certain amount of points to win… if we're up by 5 or 6, then we're going to play smart.”
Montague is pleased with his team’s start to the season, but he knows there is a lot of basketball still to play.
“I just want to keep doing what we're doing, you know, in terms of practice. Hopefully the games take care of themselves… we're going to play some tough teams. But I think [we’re] up to the task.”