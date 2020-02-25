Essex Youth Hockey teams set to play in state championships

Four teams from the Essex Youth Hockey Association are gearing up to take on championship weekend.
Two teams will each play on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1 at Gordon H. Paquette Ice Arena in Leddy Park in Burlington.
On Saturday, Essex Youth will take on LAYHA Youth (Lyndon) in the 9:30 a.m. Youth 10U T3 title game. Essex Girls will then play BAHA Girls (Burlington) at 12:30 p.m. for the Girls 10U T4 championship.
On Sunday, Essex Youth will play against BAHA Youth at 11:15 a.m. and CSB Youth (Chittenden-South Burlington) at 2:45 p.m. in the Youth 14U T4 and T2 finals, respectively.
Winners from the weekend will advance to the regional tournament.