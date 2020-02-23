Essex’s Vika Simons ends collegiate career with high decorations, school records

Essex Junction native Vika Simons has completed an illustrious collegiate ice hockey career--etching herself into the history books shortly down the road from her hometown.
After playing for the University of Minnesota-Duluth club team for her first two years of college, Simons transferred to Saint Michael’s College (SMC) as a junior. Despite being a Purple Knight for just two seasons, she has solidified herself as one of the program’s best to ever wear the pads between the pipes.
In addition to breaking a couple SMC records--and sitting highly on a number of other lists-- Simons also garnered a slew of weekly and seasonal honors. On Feb. 19, she was named the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) 2020 Goalie of the Year while also being tabbed to the NEWHA All-first Team. The latter of those accolades marks the first time in team history that a Purple Knight picked up an all-league first team honor. Simons was selected as the NEWHA Rookie of the Year in 2019.
During the 2019-20 season, Simons picked up five NEWHA Weekly Honor Roll laurels and a pair of NEWHA Defensive Player of the Week awards.
Simons ended the regular season with a program-record 999 saves which led all NCAA Division I, II, and III women's and men’s goaltenders after the week of Feb. 16; she then padded her lead in the school’s single-season category by making 29 stops in SMC’s first-round playoff loss to Long Island on Feb. 19. Simons also finished the campaign with the most minutes played in a season by a goalie in program history--her 1622:58 being two and a half games’ worth-more than the previous record holder.
The senior netminder owns the Saint Michael’s all-time record for the most shutouts (4) and the most consecutive minutes of shutout action (119:05). Simons now sits at second on SMC’s career record lists for goals against average (3.38) and save percentage (0.917), and she is at seventh in total saves (1,483).
This year, Simons had 14 games with at least 40 saves--making 47 in a shutout win against the University of New England and 51 in a 0-0 overtime stalemate with Saint Anselm College. She posted a career-high 59 saves earlier this year against Saint Anselm--that being good enough to tie for sixth on the team’s single-game record list.