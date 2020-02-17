Essex's Ross Macy wins collegiate swimming championship

Essex High alum Ross Macy earned a gold medal Feb. 16 while helping his team win a championship.
The Roger Williams University freshman claimed the men's 200 yard butterfly title during the New England Intercollegiate Swimming & Diving Association's (NEISDA) 2020 championships--chalking up a time of 1:54.82.
Macy, a former Green Mountain Aquatics swimmer, also tallied points for the Hawks in the 100 yard backstroke and the 100 yard butterfly. That helped RWU win the NEISDA team title for the fourth-straight year.