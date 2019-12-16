The last month has been extremely exciting for a local youth runner.
Henry Farrington, a senior at Essex High School (EHS), committed to run for the University of Massachusetts Lowell--signing his National Letter of Intent in mid-November as he plans to compete with the River Hawks’ Division I program.
A couple weeks later, Farrington performed exceptionally well at the Nike Cross Northeast regional meet which allowed him to qualify for the Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) event in Portland, Ore. He then headed out to the Beaver State in early December to become the, believed, first boy from Essex and the second boy from Vermont to partake in the renowned race.
“It’s amazing,” Farrington said about his recent success. “I really couldn't have asked for a better way to finish off my high school career. In cross country, we didn't win states, but we all did our best and we performed really well. And I ended up qualifying for nationals at the regional meet; that was a dream up until then. It was an amazing way to cap it off.”
Farrington needed to qualify for nationals by placing highly during the Northeast regional. That meet took place on Nov. 30 at Bowdoin Park in Wappinger Falls, N.Y. and included runners from New England, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Generally, the top five runners from each of the eight regional races earn a spot in NXN, but extra finishers can make it in if their predecessors are members of full clubs that qualify. Farrington placed seventh overall with a time of 16:05 on the 5,000 meter course--initially thinking he hadn’t made the cut for nationals.
“I thought I just barely missed it,” Farrington said. “But when they called me up to the podium and said I'm going to Portland, it was insane. I mean, it was hard to contain myself.”
Farrington then ventured out to Portland with Derek Martisus, the head coach of EHS’ boys’ cross country team, to compete in the national race held at Glendoveer Golf Course on Dec. 7.
“It was just an honor to be there with the best of the best athletes,” Farrington stated. “We spent a lot of time at Nike headquarters, got to meet some of the athletes, and got a nice tour of the campus. It was a great experience.”
Martisus could not have been happier for Farrington’s achievement.
“It’s great,” said the Hornet coach. “It's one of the goals of the program. I knew his eyes were wide open… we knew Henry had a lot of potential and that was one of his goals was to get him to a national meet. He'll remember this forever. In the running community, he'll be a Nike finalist. So when he's old and fat like me, he'll be able to sit back--and people will still reference him as a ‘Nike finalist.’ This will clearly not be the highlight of his life or his running career, but it'll be a nice little memory.”
Martisus also believes that Farrington’s story can help motivate future Essex runners to work hard and strive to make it to NXN.
“Selfishly, what I'm going to do now is: I'm going to go reach out to the middle schoolers next fall, and the kids moving into high school, and say, ‘Listen. Here are pictures of Henry at nationals. There's no reason why that can't be you.’ So Henry’s done a tremendous service to the program and the other runners on the team. We've already talked to one of his teammates, and--he's got to make a bigger jump--but he's going to be lined up next year, and he's going to compete for [nationals].”
The EHS senior seemed enthusiastic about his decision to commit with UMass Lowell.
“They were actually there from almost the beginning,” Farrington said about Lowell pursuing him as a recruit. “They were the first people to show genuine interest in me and eventually made a really nice offer that I really couldn't refuse. Also, they have what I'm trying to major in and have a really nice business facility… so I was sold.”
When asked if he had considered staying local and going to the University of Vermont or Saint Michael’s College, Farrington said, “I kind of wanted to get out of here. No offense… this place is beautiful; I love it here. But I [have to] get away, and [Lowell’s] the perfect in-between. It’s far enough where I'm content--but close enough where my parents are also happy with it.”
Farrington is a running enthusiast and says that he tries to get out every day--ideally with teammates but also on his own if there are scheduling issues. When off days do come up, he said, “I do homework, or I just lie in bed.”