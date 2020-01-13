Essex Nordic Skiing tackles Tour de Chittenden

The Essex High nordic skiing teams participated in the Tour de Chittenden between Thursday and Monday (Jan. 9-13) with the Hornets competing in three separate events.
When all the final results were compiled, senior Charles Martell won second place on the boys’ individual side of the tour.
On Thursday, during the skate prologue at Colchester High School, the boys finished sixth as a team while the girls ranked 10th.
For the boys, Martell was first for the team and second overall as he completed the course with a time of 7:04. Junior Patrick Herrin was next at 8:33 while senior Nathan Wu was right behind with a showing of 8:39. Senior Nick Mendes was fourth for the Hornets with a time of 9:24, and freshman and junior varsity rep Luke Miklus crossed the line with a mark of 10:21.
On the girls’ side, Francisca Roldao--representing the junior varsity squad--was the fastest finisher for EHS with a mark of 10:48. Senior Emma Chadwick was right behind at 10:51 while sophomore Madeleine Moino and senior Riley Fitzgerald both crossed with a time of 11:14. Junior Celeste Moyer rounded out the top 5 for the Hornets by posting an 11:56 mark.
In Saturday’s distance classic at Jericho Range, the boys’ team placed seventh while the girls were 10th once again.
Martell took third overall with a time of 16:11--being followed by Herrin who came in at 19:24. Wu wasn’t far off from Herrin with a mark of 19:35, and Mendes then posted a time of 21:28 for the Hornets. Junior Aiden Philbrick was the fifth finisher for EHS as he crossed the line with a mark of 22:45.
Moino was the top Hornet finisher as she came through with a time of 24:17. Fitzgerald was next at 24:52 while Moyer was right behind with a 24:58. Chadwick posted the fourth-best time for Essex with a 26:37, and junior Naomi Walters completed the team’s top 5 with a 28:02 showing.
The Tour de Chittenden wrapped up on Monday with the uphill climb race at the Cochrans Ski Area. The EHS boys ranked seventh, and the girls finished in 10th place.
Martell placed second on the boys’ side with a time of 5:22 while Herrin was next for the Hornets at 6:49. Wu posted a time of 7:34 to be third for the team, and senior Nolan Boerger and Philbrick had the following two-best times for EHS with a 10:10 and 10:56, respectively.
Moino paced the girls’ team with a mark of 10:39--being followed by Chadwick who was right behind at 10:50. Fitzgerald finished at 11:35, and Moyer was next at 11:38. Senior Regan Parent had the fifth-best time for the Hornets with a 12:32.