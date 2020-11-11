THETFORD -- A combined team of Albert D. Lawton Intermediate and Essex Middle School cross country runners, who ran as "Essex," had an extremely successful state championship showing at Thetford Academy Nov. 1.
In the Middle School Boys’ Championship, 122 boys representing 15 middle schools from across the state ran the 2.1-mile course. Team Essex won the 2020 Vermont State Middle School Cross Country Championship, defeating second-place Woodstock by just three points.
In the Middle School Girls’ Championship, 129 girls representing 12 middle schools from throughout Vermont ran the 2.1-mile course. Team Essex finished in third place overall behind Mater Christi and Middlebury.
RESULTS
(Overall Finish: Runner -- Time)
Team Essex Boys’ Results
- 7: Ryan Day -- 10:19.7
- 8: Jacob Shevchik -- 10:19.7
- 10: Zachary Jackman -- 10:28.5
- 16: Jonathan McNamara -- 10:44.6
- 28: Duncan Dubief -- 11:03.5
- 30: James Steward -- 11:09.6
- 33: Finn Kennedy -- 11:21.4
- 35: Jack Scott -- 11:22.5
- 36: Michael MacDougall -- 11:23.4
- 37: Patrick Hess -- 11:25.3
- 38: Ethan Shevchik -- 11:30.6
- 52: Liam Beckett -- 12:05.6
Team Essex Girls’ Results
- 8: Annabelle Weston -- 11:35.4
- 20: Alyse Bibeau -- 12:06.4
- 23: Abigail Jackman -- 12:12.8
- 27: Hadley Martisus -- 12:19.8
- 36: Kate Nourse -- 12:43.0
- 38: Chelsea Larsen -- 12:48.2
- 41: Paige Barcomb -- 12:50.0
- 49: Taylore Dall -- 13:06.6
- 56: Margaret Koval -- 13:20.6
- 57: Aliyah Rassel -- 13:21.3
- 74: Emily Stempek -- 13:58.1
