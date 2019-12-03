Essex Junction’s EJ Nelson tabbed CCC Rookie of the Week

EJ Nelson, a freshman at Roger Williams University who hails from Essex Junction, was recently honored by the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
Nelson was selected as the league’s Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for the period stretching from Nov. 25-Dec. 1. The 6-foot Hawk guard averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while going 3-5 from the floor in each of RWU’s two games of the week.
In a 95-83 win over Wheaton College on Nov. 26, Nelson posted 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He then turned in his third-straight 10-point performance in a Nov. 30 loss at Western New England University.
As of Dec. 3, through Roger Williams’ first 7 games, Nelson was averaging 7.1 points on 53.3 percent field goal shooting. He was also notching 3.6 rebounds while going 12-23 (52.2 percent) from 3-point range.
Nelson spent time at Rice Memorial High School before heading to Brooks School in Massachusetts where he graduated this past spring.