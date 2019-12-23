Most of the Essex High School (EHS) winter sports have begun their 2019-20 seasons with the Hornets already reeling in the wins.
The boys’ ice hockey team, coming off its second-straight Vermont State Championship, picked up right where it left off as the squad defeated Rutland High 5-1 in the Hornets’ season and home opener. The Hornets then went to the Doc Tulip Holiday Classic at the Perley Collins Sports Center this past weekend and won the tournament--defeating Spaulding High 5-3 on Friday before blanking Canton (N.Y.) 6-0 on Saturday.
Boys’ basketball is sitting at 2-2 on the year after the conclusion of North/South Tournament on Dec. 21. The Hornets won their first game of the year, 65-45 over Mount Anthony Union High, and they then defeated Colchester High 64-42 in EHS’ home opener.
Girls’ basketball also won its first game of the 2019-20 campaign with a 62-35 victory over Mount Anthony during the North/South Tournament. After needing to postpone their Dec. 18 game at Union 32, the Hornets were then clipped 60-53 by Rutland this past Saturday in the second weekend of the tourney.
The bowling and wrestling teams were both victorious in their first outings of the year. In the Dec. 14 Kickoff Classic in Rutland, the bowling squad defeated Fair Haven 2-0 (177-111; 189-173) in the quarterfinals. The Hornets then won 2-0 over Randolph (170-167; 210-192) in the semis before winning the day with a 2-0 defeat of South Burlington in the finals (161-137; 160-146). Wrestling was also victorious on Dec. 14 in the season-opening Ashland (Mass.) Invitational.
The Essex High nordic ski team was originally scheduled to begin the year on the 14th, but the Hornets did not attend that meet. Instead, EHS will kick off the season on Friday, Dec. 27 with the Race Classic at Sleepy Hollow Ski and Bike Center in Huntington, Vt.