Essex High nordic skiing jumps into competitive action

The 2019-20 season is officially underway for the Essex High School (EHS) nordic ski teams with the Hornets participating in their first meet of the year on Dec. 27.
EHS competed at Sleepy Hollow Ski and Bike Center with the boys’ team placing second while the girls’ squad came in third. Additionally, Essex senior Charles Martell took first in the boys’ varsity race.
“I think they’re looking pretty good,” said Melissa Brott, who is in her first year as the head coach of the two teams. “We have a lot of young talent that is looking good, and a lot of our returning seniors are also looking really good. So I think, overall, this could be a great year for us.”
Martell posted a time of 14:19 to claim the individual victory while junior Patrick Herrin was next for the Hornets – a mark of 17:54 being good enough for him to finish sixth. Senior Nathan Wu followed for EHS at 18:54 while classmate Nick Mendes was right behind at 19:30. Junior Jack Giuliani, senior Nolan Boerger, and junior Caleb Brott rounded out the Essex High varsity showings with marks of 24:09, 24:19, and 25:02, respectively.
On the girls’ varsity side, Essex was led by senior Emma Chadwick who crossed the finish line in 22:50. Sophomore Maddie Moino was next for the Hornets at 24:25, and junior Celeste Moyer followed at 25:15. EHS senior Riley Fitzgerald posted a time of 25:36 as junior Naomi Walters (27:12) and senior Regan Parent (27:45) completed the Hornets’ entries.
EHS has seven more events lined up on the schedule prior to the state finals in late February.
“We made our number one goal for my athletes to have a good time… to have a team where they can be a part of Essex High School sports,” Brott added. “I think the student-athletes are better students, and it gives them a place to be on a team.”