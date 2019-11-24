18 Essex athletes, 1 coach decorated by Vermont high school coaches’ associations

A slew of Essex High School Hornets reeled in all-state and all-league laurels recently for their play during the 2019 fall seasons.
A total of 18 student-athletes, representing EHS’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams and the field hockey squad, were selected by coaches from across the state to be all-league honorees. Four of those, two from each soccer crew, also took claim to an all-state accolade as premiere performers in their respective sport.
Additionally, field hockey head coach Grace O’Neil was chosen to be an assistant for the Vermont Senior All-Star Team.
For boys’ soccer, senior captain Burke Hoover and junior Stefan Digangi both collected Division I All-State honors as well as being named to the All-Metro Division First Team. Senior William Deziel and junior Samuel Price picked up All-Second Team laurels while senior Matthew Kolar was tabbed as an honorable mention.
On the girls’ soccer side of things, senior captain Emma Whitney and junior Souma Mitra earned a Division I All-State accolade while getting themselves on the All-Metro Division First Team; Whitney was also named to the All-State Team in 2018. Joining them on the Metro Division All-First Team was sophomore Natalie McMahon. Mitra and McMahon were both honorable mentions last year.
Girls’ soccer senior captain Rachel Botala and juniors Abigail Robbins and Anna Sabourin all took a spot on the Metro Division All-Second Team, and seniors Riley Fitzgerald and Gabrielle Knight were both honorable mentions. Robbins had also been selected to the All-Second Team in ‘18.
Six field hockey players were honored on the All-Metro Division squads including junior captain Eleanor Reed who landed on the First Team; she was an honorable mention last year. Picked for the All-Second Team were senior captain Ryann Giummo, senior Kaylee Moody, and junior Erin Noel. Additionally, freshman goalie Adowyn Byrne was chosen as an honorable mention.