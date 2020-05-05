Six Essex fishing enthusiasts have been recognized for some nice catches made last year.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has released its Master Angler Program’s 2019 annual report--listing all of those who pulled in trophy-sized fish in the Green Mountain State’s bodies of water.
In the 10th year of the program, 2019 saw the most-ever Master Angler pins awarded; that honor is earned by catching a fish of at least the minimum-qualifying length in five or more of the 33 recognized species categories. Ethan Weeks, of Essex Junction, was one of the 49 anglers who garnered the decoration.
Additional trophy anglers from Essex who will receive a certificate commemorating their catch are William M. Atkinson, Nathaniel Atkinson, William E. Atkinson, Jon Manley, and Ronald Winter. William M. Atkinson narrowly missed out on master status as he caught the minimum length of four species in 2019.
In total, 725 entries were submitted from 237 anglers--690 of those entries being from Vermont residents. 246 trophy catches were by youths with 13 Master Angler pins going to those of youth status.
“We’re thankful for the many anglers that participate in the Vermont Master Angler Program,” said state fisheries biologist Jud Kratzer. “This program provides us with information on big fish throughout the state, and it helps us to promote the many and diverse fishing opportunities that Vermont has to offer. One of the best things about this program is that it provides some families with a little extra incentive to get outside and enjoy some quality time together on the water.”
The annual report says, “The Master Angler program encourages anglers to target species that haven’t traditionally been considered sport fish. To do so, they need to grow as anglers and improve their knowledge of fish habitat, behavior, and feeding preferences and develop new skills required to target and catch these species.”
Week’s biggest catch of the year came on May 29 when he pulled in a 21-inch largemouth bass -- weighing in at 4 pounds, 7 ounces -- while casting on Monkton Pond. That was tied for the 11th-longest in the category for 2019 and the top youth mark in the state. He also tied for the longest pumpkinseed sunfish overall--being the only youth to record one of 10 inches (May 30, Monkton Pond).
Weeks snagged a 19-inch smallmouth bass -- weighing 4 pounds, 1 ounce -- at Long Pond in Milton on April 29, and he reeled in a 9-inch bluegill at Indian Brook Reservoir in Essex on May 16. The final catch that earned him the Master Angler status came in the Colchester area of Lake Champlain on June 21 when he caught an 11-inch yellow perch.
William M. Atkinson caught the fifth-longest bullhead by a youth angler when he hooked a 16-incher at Lake Carmi in Franklin on June 7; the same day, he also caught a 13-inch bullhead for the ninth-best of any youths and an 8-inch pumpkinseed sunfish. The next day, back at Lake Carmi, he pulled in an 8.5-inch rock bass which ranked 12th among youth anglers. William M. also registered an 8.5-inch bluegill at Indian Brook on August 29.
Nathaniel Atkinson caught the sixth- and eighth-longest bullheads by a youth when he tallied 15.5- and 15-inch hauls at Lake Carmi on June 1. On June 7 at Lake Carmi, he came up with an 8-inch pumpkinseed sunfish as well.
William Atkinson also had great success at Lake Carmi--recording a 15.5-inch bullhead on May 31 before reeling in a 9-inch pumpkinseed sunfish on Sept. 1.
Jon Manley tied Weeks and three other anglers for the longest pumpkinseed sunfish (10 inches), but his was the only one with a weight recorded (0.81 ounces). He caught that by jigging while ice fishing in the North Hero area of Lake Champlain on Jan. 5.
Ronald Winter tied for the second-longest rainbow trout to be caught in 2019--his 25-inch fish being the only one with a weight turned in (6 pounds). That occurred when he was trolling in the South Hero area of Lake Champlain on Aug. 5.
The complete 2019 report can be found at vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-events-and-programs/master-angler-program.