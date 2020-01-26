Four cheerleading squads from Essex went to South Burlington High School to compete on the mat Jan. 25 with each one doing especially well.
The Essex Middle School team placed first overall in the Large Middle School grouping while Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School took third in the Small Middle School division.
In addition to the Essex Youth crew putting on a great performance, the Essex High School (EHS) squad took home the NVAC Metro Division trophy while placing second in the Large Varsity grouping.
A total of 35 teams participated in the state-wide event.
For Essex High, the NVAC was the Hornets’ only competition of the season before the Vermont Principals’ Association state finals at Vergennes Union High School on Feb. 15.
“I'm very satisfied with our performance,” said EHS head coach Emily Curtis. “I think that we have room to grow, but overall, I'm extremely proud of this team.”