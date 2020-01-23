EMS girls’ B team wins WinterJam hoops tournament

For the first time in recent history, an Essex Middle School (EMS) girls’ basketball team captured the title of a nearby tournament.
On Jan. 18, the Eagles’ B team--led by 14-year-old head coach Maisie Baker--won the WinterJam Tournament hosted by Westford School.
In its first-round matchup, EMS defeated Waldorf School 31-14. The Eagles then took down Westford 30-14 to hoist the trophy.
EMS’ Ellie Laroche was the team’s high scorer in each game--posting 12 and 7 points against Waldorf and Westford, respectively.