EMS girls’ B team wins WinterJam hoops tournament

The EMS girls' B squad poses with their trophy after winning Westford's WinterJam Tournament

 Courtesy Chris Baker

For the first time in recent history, an Essex Middle School (EMS) girls’ basketball team captured the title of a nearby tournament.

On Jan. 18, the Eagles’ B team--led by 14-year-old head coach Maisie Baker--won the WinterJam Tournament hosted by Westford School.

In its first-round matchup, EMS defeated Waldorf School 31-14. The Eagles then took down Westford 30-14 to hoist the trophy.

EMS’ Ellie Laroche was the team’s high scorer in each game--posting 12 and 7 points against Waldorf and Westford, respectively.

