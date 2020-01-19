Essex High School (EHS) hosted the 41st-annual Michael J. Baker Essex Classic Jan. 17-18 with 25 teams coming to town from Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, and Maine.
The two-day tournament welcomed 235 wrestlers and hundreds-more spectators to the EHS gymnasium which facilitated matches on three separate mats. Champions were crowned across 15 weight classes--Essex having the most with five. The Hornets, who won last year’s event, came in second as a team behind Timberlane Regional High School (N.H.)--a perennial powerhouse in New England which had not competed in the MJB Classic since the 1990’s.
In addition to its champs, EHS had one wrestler take second place, four come in third, and two stand on both the fourth and fifth-place podiums. Timberlane chalked up four first-place finishes while adding another four at second, one in third, and three in fourth to edge the Hornets 288-269.
“When you have a big home tournament during exam week, it's hard to get the guys mentally prepared,” said EHS head coach Ira Isham, “but they came out and wrestled really well this weekend. I couldn't ask for anything better. Everybody--top to bottom, every weight class, every guy--went out there and wrestled to their top potential. It's the middle of the season, so we just need to keep that going.”
Essex sophomore William Einhorn won the lightest weight class, 99 pounds, with a 2-0 mark in the bracket. Junior Elliot Powell took the next class for the Hornets, 106 pounds, with a perfect 3-0 showing.
EHS had two placements in the 113 pound class with sophomore Christian Stygles and freshman Noah Powell taking third and fifth, respectively. Sophomore Eli Bonning then won third place at 120.
Senior Calvin Leo was third in the 138 pound weight class while classmate Luke Williams placed fourth in the 145. Sophomore Gill Stawinski was the Hornets’ lone second-place winner as he took the 160 pound class with a 2-1 mark.
Essex senior Seth Carny was the 170 pound champion with an unblemished 3-0 performance while classmate James Danis put up a 4-0 mark to win the 182 pound division.
At 195 pounds, freshman Christopher Folsom and sophomore Kameron Cyr finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Sophomore Kristian Richardson then took third in the 220 pound weight class.
The tournament wrapped up with an exhilarating--albeit short--bout with the 285 pound weight class championship. EHS junior William Danis went up against a wrestler from Otter Valley Union High School and took him down with a pin in a matter of seconds--much to the exuberance of his Hornet teammates and fans.
“It felt amazing,” William Danis said. “I haven't come in first place in a while, and that sound of the hand hitting the mat and people cheering--it was so amazing. I've been wanting to experience that for such a long time, and it finally happened… it's just a dream come true.”
“He's a go-to headlock guy; it's a great move for him,” Isham said about his junior. “He's really a 195 pounder. So he’s up a couple weight classes, but he uses that athleticism to his advantage, and it’s working out.”
The EHS head coach also made special mention of the unsung heroes of the weekend who helped create a great experience for the Hornets, their many opponents, and all those in attendance.
“This wouldn't happen without people volunteering their time,” Isham noted. “Alumni, parents, our JV kids, fans of the sport… they came in and volunteered their time to run tables and set up this gym. It wouldn't be possible without them, and I want to give a big ‘thank you’ to them.”