The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association (VYVA) recently announced its 2019 all-star teams and senior match invitees with a slew of Essex High School (EHS) players making the various lists.
9 athletes from the Essex High boys’ team were honored while 8 from the EHS girls’ squad picked up accolades.
For the boys, seniors Liam Chisholm and William Suratt--along with juniors Carter Cheney and Zachary Schmalz--landed on the All-VYVA First Team. Making it onto the All-Second Team were seniors Moses Cleveland and Drew Riester, as well as junior Jonathan Smith. Junior Aidan Jensen and sophomore Andrew Goodrich rounded out the team’s all-star selections by reeling in an honorable mention. Chishold, Suratt, and Cleveland were all invited to play in the Senior Showcase against New Hampshire in June.
On the girls side, three Hornets were voted onto the VYVA All-First Team: junior captain Jessica Rose, junior Molly Ardren, and sophomore Jazmin Munson. Senior captains Amelia Duffy and Rachel Yandow were both selected for the Senior Showcase against New Hampshire in addition to garnering All-Second Team laurels--being joined in that category by junior Amanda Lyon. Senior Grace Hsiang and junior Kayla Boutin were both tabbed as honorable mentions with Hsiang also getting chosen to represent EHS in the Senior Showcase played on Nov. 23.