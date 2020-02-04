Essex High School (EHS) and South Burlington High School teamed up to host a sizable nordic skiing meet at Sleepy Hollow Ski and Bike Center Jan. 28--seeing 10 teams and over 350 racers participate.
The varsity competed on a 6k course while the junior varsity members took to a 4k course.
Leading the way for the EHS girls’ varsity squad was senior Emma Chadwick who finished with a time of 24:03. Sophomore Madeleine Moino was next for the Hornets at 24:52, and senior Riley Fitzgerald and junior Celeste Moyer were a minute apart with times of 25:47 and 26:47, respectively. Junior Naomi Walters crossed the finish line at 28:17, and senior Regan Parent rounded out the team’s varsity showing with a 29:26.
The boys’ crew saw senior Charles Martell finish second among the 65 varsity racers with a time of 17:07. Junior Patrick Herrin was second for EHS at 19:52--being followed by freshman Luke Miklus (22:21) and senior Nicholas Mendes (22:25) whose times were just seconds apart.
Senior Nathan Wu was next for the varsity boys at 23:17 while junior Aiden Philbrick posted a 23:50. The next three Hornets were closely bunched on the results sheet in junior Caleb Brott (25:00), Andrew Bruneau (25:01), and senior Nolan Boerger (25:25). Junior Jack Giuliani then came through the line with a time of 26:18.
The top EHS junior varsity finishers on the boys’ side were sophomores Mason Lepine (17:12) and Matthew Hull (17:28) who were 15th and 18th overall, respectively. For the girls, senior Grace Hsiang (18:45) and junior Katelyn Macesker (18:46) claimed the 11th and 12th overall spots, respectively.
The Hornets are next in action on Feb. 11 with a skate race at BFA Fairfax.