Improving to 2-0 in the onset of the 2019-20 campaign, the Essex High School (EHS) gymnastics team topped Harwood Union High School Saturday (Dec. 28) in the Hornets’ first home meet of the year.
EHS defeated the Highlanders by a score of 133.25-115.6. That came a week after the Hornets took down South Burlington High School 131.85-92.55 in their season opener on Dec. 20.
“Today was a huge improvement on last week,” said Essex head coach Mary Krug--who is in her third year at the helm of the team. “I think we're only going to find more improvements from here.”
The Hornets are looking to repeat as Vermont State Champions--trying to start another run of titles after their streak of 12-straight was snapped in 2018 by Champlain Valley Union (CVU) High School. However, their coach doesn’t want them to get too ahead of themselves in assuming they will defend the crown.
“You know… we can't expect it or feel too confident,” Krug said. “I think, every year, we always have to fight against CVU and put up our very best in every event. CVU is looking very strong this year, so we will definitely have to be putting in the work to match them.”
Krug is carrying a balanced crew this season with the Hornet squad being comprised of 3 freshmen, 3 sophomores, 3 juniors, and 5 seniors. She said that the team’s success over recent history has played a big role in helping replenish the roster each year.
“We definitely have a dynasty here,” she claimed, “and I think little girls look to our program and say, ‘I want to be part of that someday.’ It's a different vibe from any other sport, and I think we definitely attract a lot of incoming freshmen and sophomores who see how successful we are. They see how much fun our team has, and they want to be part of it.”
Against Harwood, EHS claimed first place in each of the four events. The Hornets’ top score came from senior captain Ella Lesny who garnered a 9.3 on the balance beam. Right behind her in top scores was fellow senior captain Livia Ball--notching a 9.2 in the uneven bars--while Lesny won the floor routine with a 9.15. Claiming the top score for the vault was EHS junior Abigail Brooks who tallied an 8.1.
Ball’s performance on the bars was a second consecutive victory after she won it with a 7.35 against South Burlington. Lesny had a stellar performance in the team’s season opener as she was first in the vault (8.7), beam (9.35), and floor (9.05).
Essex freshman Anna Pringle-Corcoran had a breakout showing against Harwood--registering 3 second-place performances. Those came in the beam (9.2), bars (8.3), and vault (7.9). The rookie Hornet stepped up in a big way when Coach Krug needed her.
“I threw Anna into the all-around,” Krug noted. “She wasn't expecting to, but we had someone out sick--so she had to. And I think she performed really well under pressure and did what she needed to do today.”
While the season is still fairly young, Krug believes that her team isn’t far from being as good as it can be.
“I think we're about 85 percent of the way there,” Krug said about where her team is now. “We have had a really strong start to our season… We have some room for improvement in every event, but I'd say we only need to improve a little bit each week and we'll get to where we need to be.”