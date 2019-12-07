Trying to win three-straight state championships can be a daunting task, but it can become easier when a team forgets about its previous success and focuses on the present.
The Essex High School (EHS) boys’ hockey team is coming off back-to-back Division I Vermont state titles. However, the Hornets know that those victories belong to years past and are looking to make the 2019-20 season its own triumphant story.
Third-year EHS head coach Chris Line is installing the notion to his players that they are not the 2018 and 2019 championship-winning teams--and that they will need to work just as hard, if not harder, to end the season the same way.
“I try to set the precedent that: we're not defending anything; we're pursuing something. It's a totally different team--different makeup. It's not fair to judge ourselves or compare ourselves against the previous two teams. How I try to go about it is to get them to think, ‘How do we maximize the potential of this group and not think about what's happened before? And let's not put that pressure on ourselves.’ I'm sure it's in the back of their heads that that's happened, but we try to get them focused on: ‘What can happen, and how do we maximize what we have?’”
Line made his final cuts the Monday before Thanksgiving--going with a deep, 27-player roster. He then named seniors Willem Barwin and Aidan Haggerty as the team’s captains with senior Jason Smith and junior Ryan Clark being tabbed as assistant captains. The Hornets’ squad consists of five seniors--one who is brand new to the team--and a whopping 10 juniors.
Essex’s extensive roster will allow them to play with five lines, and the Hornets’ coach expects each of them to get significant playing time.
“If you look at, historically, what we've done… it's usually that our [top] three lines are pretty solidified and fourth and fifth kind of change around,” he said. “I think that may be a little different this year--just because the drop off the previous years, from the third to fourth and fifth, was fairly significant. It's not quite that way anymore, so we have the ability to be able to plug and place as we see fit.”
EHS will carry four goaltenders on its roster including senior starter Paul Gordon. Backing him up are a pair of sophomores and a freshman.
“Everybody's capable of [getting playing time],” Line said, “so, at the end of the day, we're going to have to identify as the season goes along: who's going to be able to score when we need to, what defensive pairing is going to be able to shut the door when we need that. And that's kind of what we're going to be looking for as we as we move on.”
When asked if Line thinks his team is going to get the best from its opponents by having a target on its back, he said it would be that way whether or not the Hornets accomplished their level of success over the last two years.
“I think Essex has always had that,” Line commented. “Essex has always been one of the top two or three programs in any given year, and I don't think that’s changed, necessarily, since I played way back in the 90’s. I don't think there's any more or less pressure… in that way, it's kind of expected; but quite frankly, we wouldn't have it any other way. I want their best team playing us, and we want to do the same. So, the target’s big--always has been. Nothing's changed, and we don't expect anything less.”
Line isn’t planning on his team being overly physical, but he notes that his players will have to be decisive in when they choose to do so.
“Controlled aggression,” he said. “Yeah, we want to be physical in certain areas, but we need to be composed at the same time. So to go out there and look to physically beat somebody up--I don't think is the right way. We need to hit when we need to hit. We need to take bodies and separate bodies from pucks, yes, but in a controlled, disciplined, composed manner. I think if we can do that, it can lead to a lot of success.”
Overall, Line seemed enthusiastic and ready to see what this year’s group can do.
“I’m really excited about our team,” he said. “I think last year's team had a lot of high-end skill. Unfortunately for us, we graduated most of that high-end skill, but we return 10 forwards from last year's team, six defensemen, and two goalies. So it brings back quite a bit of depth. And then the newcomers to the team… I’m pleasantly surprised with what they did over the last year to get to where they're at and what they've learned in a short amount of time to get up to speed with our systems.
“I'm looking forward to it. I really like this group of guys. It's just like starting a new painting: it can go anywhere. So the fun part is navigating through the season. It seems like this group is really hungry, and I’m excited to work with them.”
Last year’s squad went 18-3-2 overall while outscoring its opponents 15-0 through its three playoff contests. The 2019-20 campaign is set to begin Dec. 18 when the Hornets host Rutland High School for a 6:15 p.m. puck drop at the Essex Skating Facility. EHS had three scrimmages lined up prior to its first regular season game, but the Dec. 7 contest at Plattsburgh High School was cancelled.
“We’re ready to play someone else,” quipped one of Line’s assistant coaches during a practice last week.