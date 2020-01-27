Despite playing without a few regulars due to injury and illness, the Essex High School (EHS) boys’ hockey team shut out Colchester High Jan. 25--knocking off its nextdoor neighbors by a 4-0 margin.
The Hornets scored a pair of goals in the first period before adding one late in both the second and third frames while keeping the Lakers out of the net all night. The victory extends EHS’ winning streak to six-straight games and moves the Hornets to 9-1-1 on the season.
“We played pretty well,” said Essex High head coach Chris Line. “We had three guys, who are typically in our top two lines, out of the lineup due to sickness and injury; so we had guys that don't typically play a ton in different roles, and I thought they did well. It was a weird game in terms of: a lot of penalties, a lot of power play, a lot of penalty kill. So it was a little tough to get into a rhythm and a groove.
“But I think our guys, for the most part, handled it well,” he continued. “We had a freshman goalie get his first start, and anytime you get a shutout, it's a great game. There's stuff to clean up, but based on who we had in the lineup and where we're at, I was pretty happy with the win.”
Less than five minutes into the game, the Hornets took advantage of their first power play for what ended up being the game winner. Sophomores Justin Prim and Tobey Cram helped set up the score--eventually finding classmate Matthew Cincotta who fired a shot top shelf and past the Lakers’ goalie.
With 2:14 left in the first, EHS again went up high to increase its lead. Sophomore Trenton Sisters took the puck behind the net before sending it out front; Prim was there to meet the pass and sniped it home for the 2-0 advantage.
While Essex was able to control play at even strength, Colchester started getting chances when the Hornets went to the penalty box. One power play midway through the second saw the Lakers have quality looks at getting on the scoreboard, but EHS freshman netminder Ian Boutin was able to come up with a handful of saves to preserve the shutout.
“He's a really quiet kid, but on the ice, he battles for position and really looks to find pucks over screens,” Line said about his rookie goalie. “He does a good job with his rebound control; there's really never any second-chance opportunities with him. I thought he did a good job staying composed. As a freshman--to play your first game at home can be pretty nerve wracking, but I thought he handled it really well.”
The Hornets padded their cushion late in the second period with a score from freshman Andrew Forcier, and a second power play goal then came off senior Jason Smith’s stick with 1:01 to go in the game.
Boutin finished the night with 15 saves between the pipes.
Coach Line made mention of a few players who stepped up and saw more minutes in lieu of those who were scratched from the lineup.
“I think our guys that don’t typically play a whole lot played really well,” he commented. “Nick Taylor, Trent Sisters… guys that are usually third, fourth, fifth-line guys made a big impact on the game and did a good job. I’m really happy for them and that this was able to give them some confidence moving forward.”
Even though they share a border, the meeting was the first between Essex and Colchester since February 2017.