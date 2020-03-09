There will be no 3-peat for the Essex High School (EHS) boys’ ice hockey team.
The top-seeded Hornet were upset by No. 4 Stowe in the Vermont Division I semifinals March 7--the visiting Raiders winning 2-1 after a hard-fought 45 minutes.
Essex swept its regular season series with Stowe with 5-3 and 3-2 victories. The Hornets had their chances on Saturday night, but they could only register the lone goal to finish the year with an overall record of 18-2-1.
After a brief 4-on-4, EHS went on the power play in the late stages of the first period. The Hornets peppered shots on net--only to see each one turned away by the Stowe goaltender. A turnover in the defensive end then gave the Raiders a great opportunity a few minutes into the second, but Essex senior goalie Paul Gordon was there to stand tall and keep it a scoreless tie.
Less than two minutes later, Gordon again came up big after a solid outlet pass found a Stowe player streaking down the left side of the ice; the breakaway turned into a shot on frame--one that the senior Hornet was able to meet with his left pad and kick away.
EHS finally broke through to the scoreboard with 4:45 to go in the stanza and 53 seconds left in a power play. Sophomore Justin Prim held the puck inside the blue line before shuffling a great pass across the rink to the right circle; that’s where junior Ryan Clark met and fired it home for the 1-0 edge.
Essex couldn’t bring its lead into the locker room, however, as Stowe tied things on a shot from the left side with 2:42 on the clock. The Raiders then went on top midway through the third when another turnover on a Hornet clear allowed the visitors to get in on the left side and flick it into the back of the cage.
Just seconds later, EHS would be called for a five-minute major and give Stowe nearly the rest of the game with a man advantage. The Hornets were still able to create a good-looking, shorthanded chance, but the Raider netminder swallowed up the shot.
After killing off the penalty, Essex would be awarded a power play of its own with 2:15 to go. With about 50 seconds left, Gordon went to the bench for the Hornets to have a 6-on-4 situation for the following 35 seconds. They were unable to connect a few passes, however, and a scrum with nine ticks left was then smothered by the Stowe keeper. The Raiders won the ensuing faceoff--preventing EHS from getting a final crack at moving on.